The Resident (Fox at 8) With Chastain on the verge of shutting down because of the sale by Red Rock, Conrad tries a last-ditch effort to save the hospital.

NCIS (CBS at 8) NCIS investigates the killing of a Navy officer who was slain while driving home a recently released inmate.

This Is Us (NBC at 9) Jack and young Kevin go to a football training camp.

Prodigal Son (Fox at 9) Malcolm and Ainsley race to find the killer in the “Debutante Slayings.”

FBI (CBS at 9) The team must infiltrate a drug-trafficking gang after the robbery of a chemical plant leaves two border agents dead.

Black-ish (ABC at 9) Bow makes history as the first Black female partner at her hospital.

Big Sky (ABC at 10) Ronald finds himself in a precarious situation thanks to a nosy paperboy.

Movie

Black Art: In the Absence of Light (HBO at 9) This film is a testament to the indelible contributions of Black American artists in today’s contemporary art world, including Theaster Gates, Kerry James Marshall and Amy Sherald, above.

Special

Frontline: Iraq’s Assassins (PBS at 10) Journalist Ramita Navai travels to Iraq to investigate allegations that Iranian-backed Shia militias are threatening and killing critics and activists with impunity.

Premiere

Fright Club (Discovery Plus) Paranormal investigators Jack Osbourne and the Ghost Brothers (Dalen Spratt, Marcus Harvey and Juwan Mass) freak each other out with the craziest paranormal footage they can find.

Returning

Basketball Wives (VH1 at 9) Season 9.

The Food That Built America (History at 10) Season 2.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Priyanka Chopra Jonas, LaKeith Stanfield, Joy Oladokun.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) John Oliver, Ingrid Andress.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Wanda Sykes, Lucas Hedges, Waxahatchee.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Elle Fanning, Sabrina Carpenter.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Casey Affleck, Anthony Atamanuik.

A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:35) Jagmeet Singh.