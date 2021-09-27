The Resident (Fox at 8) After one of the doctors at Chastain is found unconscious in an elevator, the staff retraces his steps to determine the cause; Bell helps Kit make a decision about a new neurosurgeon joining the team.
DC’s Stargirl (CW at 8) Rick focuses on protecting Solomon Grundy after hearing that hunters are chasing a bear in the woods; Eclipso’s latest plan targets Beth.
Bachelor in Paradise (ABC at 8) Tension between Aaron and Ivan grows ahead of the rose ceremony; after the ceremony, the final guest host emerges; those still on the beach have an ’80s-themed prom.
FBI (CBS at 8) The team goes after a hacker who is disabling lifesaving equipment in New York City hospitals; Jubal’s son waits for vital surgery at one of the affected hospitals.
Supergirl (CW at 9) In an effort to gain control of a totem that controls courage, Supergirl and team race Nyxly; Lena works to make sense of her newfound gift.
Our Kind of People (Fox at 9) Angela learns a devastating secret about her mother; Leah tries to take Teddy’s spot as the head of Franklin; Raymond fights to get his company back; the Black Diamond Ball devolves into chaos for the Duponts.
FBI: International (CBS at 9) In a desperate move, a young mother who has just lost partial custody of her son flees to Hungary with him; after the boy is kidnapped in broad daylight in Budapest, the team questions which parent is putting the child at risk.
Good Bones (HGTV at 9) Mina and Karen help first-time flippers who are renovating a historic cottage home work with the local Historical Association.
Welcome to Plathville (TLC at 10) Olivia takes a trip with Helena and Moriah hoping it will give her some space from her marital problems; Micah goes out with a girl he met online; Ethan copes with Olivia’s absence.
The Profit (CNBC at 10) A home construction business struggles to keep up with the demand for its innovative homes.
New Amsterdam (NBC at 10) Max and Sharpe make their relationship public at the hospital; the team struggles with an overcrowded and understaffed ICU; Iggy’s harsh feedback alienates his residents.
FBI: Most Wanted (CBS at 10) New Fugitive Task Force member Kristin Gaines joins Jess and the team as they go to D.C. to track down a fugitive from the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
Celebrity Game Face (E! at 10) Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd; Aasif Mandvi and Shaifali Puri; and Lauren Ash and her cousin Christy compete remotely in a night of games hosted by Kevin Hart.
Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX at 10) Monica turns to Linda for support; Linda starts documenting their discussions.
Premieres
La Brea (NBC at 9) In a new sci-fi-infused drama series, a sinkhole opens in the center of Los Angeles, sucking people and entire buildings inside. Those who survive must learn how to live in an mysterious, underground world, while those above ground try to figure out what happened.
Specials
Attack of the Hollywood Cliches! (Netflix) A comedic clip show hosted by Rob Lowe, featuring montages that critique at the film industry’s reliance on such tropes as showing actors walking away from explosions or women running in stilettos.
Speak Sis (OWN at 9) Oprah Winfrey, Kym Whitley, California Surgeon General Nadine Burke Harris and scholar Dena Simmons join hosts Adrienne Bankert and Jotaka Eaddy and an audience of Black women in a conversation about mental health, childhood trauma and healing.
Movies
Britney vs Spears (Netflix) With exclusive interviews and confidential evidence, journalist Jenny Eliscu and filmmaker Erin Lee Carr look into pop superstar Britney Spears’ fight for freedom from her conservatorship.
I Promise (YouTube Originals) A documentary that follows the first academic year at LeBron James’ “I Promise School,” which he founded in an effort to close the achievement gap in his hometown of Akron, Ohio.
Returning
Vanderpump Rules (Bravo at 9) Season 9.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Jake Gyllenhaal, G-Eazy featuring Demi Lovato.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Drew Carey, Phoebe Robinson.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Gabrielle Union, Mark Duplass, Angels & Airwaves.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Mayim Bialik, Gillian Jacobs.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Ray Liotta, Natasia Demetriou, Spencer Ackerman, Nick Baglio.
— Kelsey Ables