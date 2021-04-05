NCIS (CBS at 8) Vance assigns McGee, Torres and Bishop to covid-19 compliance duty at a summit, where they uncover a link to a killing.

Hemingway (PBS at 8) Hemingway moves to Paris and finds success with his novel “A Farewell to Arms.”

Teen Mom OG (MTV at 8) Cheyenne awaits Zach’s genetic test results to see if their unborn child will have a disorder.

Moonshiners (Discovery at 8) In the season finale, Mark and Digger figure out a way to age their Tennessee whiskey at sea, and Tim gets drawn into a bootleg.

AD

Queen Sugar (OWN at 8) Ralph Angel and Darla talk about Blue’s future, and Nova receives a curious email.

AD

Kenan (NBC at 8:30) Kenan’s mother, Bobbi, comes for a visit, and it becomes clear she’s developed her own sense of independence.

16 and Pregnant (MTV at 9) Before getting pregnant, Abygail had her future planned, wanting to pursue her bachelor’s degree at age 16.

Black-ish (ABC at 9) Despite warnings from Dre and co-workers, Junior is steadfast about moving in with Olivia.

FBI (CBS at 9) The team has to track down two assailants who wear animal masks during armed robberies.

This Is Us (NBC at 9) Jack and Miguel bond, and Randall seeks out a new type of support network.

AD

The Real Housewives of Dallas (Bravo at 9) Brandi reluctantly forgives D’Andra, and the ladies go camping in Oklahoma.

The Oval (BET at 9) Kyle tells Lilly he’s willing to do anything to show his love for Donald, and Jason takes a stand against his mother.

AD

The Curse of Oak Island (History at 9) Winter is approaching as the fellowship finds compelling evidence that a ship is buried in the swamp.

Supergirl (CW at 9) Lena must decide how far she is willing to go to stop her brother, and Supergirl and the team are faced with a new, difficult challenge.

Mixed-ish (ABC at 9:30) Alicia buys an expensive purse, but Paul finds out and wants her to return it.

AD

Temptation Island (USA at 10) The reality of life after the island sets in.

Soul of a Nation (ABC at 10) In the finale, the show examines the Tulsa Race Massacre almost a century later and Black men sent to death row.

New Amsterdam (NBC at 10) Max wants to fix systemic racism at New Amsterdam, and Sharpe is overwhelmed by a family matter.

Mayans MC (FX at 10) Bishop takes a perilous approach in an attempt to solve the club’s supply problems.

FBI: Most Wanted (CBS at 10) When an old Army buddy of Crosby’s is attacked during a drug deal, the team looks for answers.

Premieres

Chad (TBS at 10:30) Chad is eager to make an impression on the first day of high school, but ends up telling a story about his summer that gets out of hand. (Pictured, from left to right: Alexa Loo, Nasim Pedrad and Jake Ryan in “Chad.”)

Returning

Wild ‘N Out (VH1 at 8) Season 16.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Nikki Glaser.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Pete Davidson, Gaten Matarazzo, Glass Animals.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Ronan Farrow, Brandi Carlile.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Ray Romano, Romany Malco, Nessa Barrett and Jxdn featuring Travis Barker.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Neil deGrasse Tyson, Arlo Parks.

A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:35) Julian Dennison.