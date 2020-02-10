Schitt’s Creek (Pop at 9) Johnny helps Bob get back out in the dating world.

This Is Us (NBC at 9) Kate finds strength in an unexpected place.

Vanderpump Rules (Bravo at 9) Schwartz and Sandoval prepare for TomTom’s first Gay Pride celebration.

Black-ish (ABC at 9:30) Dre tries to get Bow a meaningful gift for Valentine’s Day.

Ink Master (Paramount at 10) An elimination challenge leaves one team burned.

AD

New Amsterdam (NBC at 10) Reynolds must make an important decision in his career.

AD

Movies

Road to Roma (Netflix) Alfonso Cuarón reflects on the inspirations for his film “Roma.”

Ali & Cavett: The Tale of the Tapes (HBO at 9) The life of Muhammad Ali, as shown through the lens of his numerous appearances on “The Dick Cavett Show.”

Premieres

For Life (ABC at 10) A drama inspired by the true story of Isaac Wright, Jr., a wrongfully convicted man who was exonerated and became a lawyer, arguing cases in the same court where he was given a life sentence.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Jim Carrey.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Wale.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Constance Wu, Backstreet Boys, Skip Marley & H.E.R.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Amy Poehler, David Sedaris, SuperM.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Anna Faris, Michael Peña, Lou Sanders.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) RuPaul, Stacey Abrams, Maria Bamford, drummer Elijah Wood.

A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:40) Nico Santos, Sabrina Jalees.