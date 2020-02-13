DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW at 9) Sara is called away for business and leaves Ava in charge. Constantine confronts someone from his past. Behrad persuades everyone to bring Zari along on a mission though it’s a risk.

This Is Us (NBC at 9) The Big Three reconnect at the family cabin.

Vanderpump Rules (Bravo at 9) Stassi, Katie, and Lala throw Brittany a princess-themed bridal shower. James is uninvited from Peter’s birthday party. Lisa Vanderpump chides Raquel for leaving her shift during Pride. Dayna and Max take their relationship to the next level.

Ink Master (Paramount at 10) The turf war continues in the battle to win $100,000. A team challenge leaves the artists dizzy.

New Amsterdam (NBC at 10) Employees are being unpaid so Max must quickly rearrange the budget. Kapoor is introduced to a device that could be the future of medicine. Bloom gets a surprise visitor.

Hot Ones: The Game Show (TruTV at 10) A half-hour game show based on Complex’s popular “Hot Ones” Web series. Host Sean Evans takes fans into the “Pepperdome” to compete against one another answering trivia questions and eating increasingly spicy hot wings for a chance to win $25,000.

We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest (HBO at 7) At the annual Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest public speaking competition, pre-K through 12th-graders perform poetry and speeches inspired by the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. The film chronicles the months leading up to the contest as schools across Oakland send their top students to compete.