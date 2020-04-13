New Amsterdam (NBC at 9) Sharpe and Bloom scramble to figure out why patients begin showing the same alarming symptoms.
Vanderpump Rules (Bravo at 9) The group travels to Las Vegas to celebrate Schwartz and Katie’s second wedding without Kristen.
Black-ish (ABC at 9:30) Dre realizes he needs to intervene when Pops starts gambling and partying to mask his heartbreak.
Ink Master (Paramount at 10) the artists must prove they have the endurance during a 13-hour tattoo marathon.
The Last O.G (TBS at 10:30) Shay has mixed feelings when she learns that Shahzad’s girl is white.
Movies
Fantasy Island (on demand) The guests at a remote luxury resort have to solve the island’s mystery to escape with their lives.
The Rhythm Section (on demand) A woman’s quest to uncover the truth about her family’s deaths soon turns into a full-blown quest for revenge.
The Gentlemen (on demand) An American expat with a marijuana empire in London triggers a bevy of plots and schemes when word gets out that he’s looking to cash out.
Returning
Deadliest Catch (Discovery at 8) Season 16.
Late Night
Conan (TBS at 11) Keegan-Michael Key.
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Michael Shannon, JJ Watt, Rita Ora.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Jonathan LaPook, Cate Blanchett.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Jason Bateman.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Dan Levy, Meghan Trainor.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Billy Eichner.
—