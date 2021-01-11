Teen Mom 2 (MTV at 8) Dr. Drew and Nessa host as Briana returns after her blowup with Devoin and Kailyn speaks about her personal growth.

The Curse of Oak Island (History at 9) Rick, Marty and the team realize the stone roadway may be heading directly toward the money pit.

Catfish: The TV Show (MTV at 9) Nev and Kamie explore the world of online dating and fake identities.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life (TLC at 9) With Chase gone and Buddy on the fence about staying with her, Whitney considers packing it all in and heading home to Greensboro, N.C.

Chopped (Food at 9) A pizza topped with something wild is the star ingredient in the entree basket, and a vegetable disguised as a meat.

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team (CMT at 10) Kelli and Judy fight through adversity to announce the new squad.

Supermarket Stakeout (Food at 10) Alex Guarnaschelli challenges four chefs to to create a handheld dish, and the last two standing whip up sweet treats.

Celebrity Game Face (E! at 10) Raven-Symone and Miranda Pearman-Maday, Jack and Kelly Osbourne, and Sherri Shepherd and Lauren Marshall seek redemption for their past losses.

Specials

Chris Rock: Total Blackout, The Tamborine Extended Cut (Netflix) In this extended cut of his 2018 special, Chris Rock takes the stage for a special filled with searing observations on fatherhood, infidelity and politics.

Frontline: United States of Conspiracy (PBS at 10) The story of how trafficking in conspiracy theories went from the fringes of U.S. politics into the White House: the alliance of conspiracy entrepreneur Alex Jones, Trump adviser Roger Stone and the president, and their role in the battle over truth and lies.

Premieres

Trickster (CW at 9) Jared, an Indigenous teen struggling to keep his family afloat, meets a mysterious stranger, who turns his whole world upside down.

Returning

The Resident (Fox at 8) Season 4.

Two Sentence Horror Stories (CW at 8) Season 2.

Prodigal Son (Fox at 9) Season 2.

Unpolished (TLC at 10) Season 2.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Anne Hathaway, Lilly Singh, Jazmine Sullivan.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) James B. Comey, Lili Reinhart.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Kyra Sedgwick, Aldis Hodge, JP Saxe.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Liam Neeson, Pillow Queens.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Carey Mulligan, Leslie Jordan, Neil Gaiman.