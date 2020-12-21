Teen Mom 2 (MTV at 8) Leah steps in when tensions between the twins boil over, and Kailyn is forced to navigate the fallout of statements she made about Javi.

Next (Fox at 8) Next targets congresswoman Beatty again when agent Shea Salazar seeks her help to stop it.

Catfish: The TV Show (MTV at 9) Michael is a reality TV star that has fallen in love with his online dream girl, Julia, but he gets a reality check as the truth is uncovered.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life (TLC at 9) After a close encounter with an ex-boyfriend, Whitney wonders if she’s ready to move on from Chase.

The Curse of Oak Island (History at 9) Two brothers from Michigan search for buried treasure on Oak Island off the coast of Nova Scotia.

Welcome to Plathville (TLC at 10) The Plath children both young and old continue to test limits and relish new experiences beyond the family farm.

Supermarket Sweep (ABC at 10) Contestants from Virginia, New York, California, Georgia, Toronto, Louisiana and Wisconsin compete.

Beyond Oak Island (History at 10) Things get dicey when the Laginas deploy Matty Blake to the Wild West, where he assists in a dangerous investigation with a local treasure hunter.

The Misery Index (TBS at 10:30) Sal’s mind is blown over poking holes in condoms.

Movies

City Hall (PBS at 8) This documentary immerses audiences in the municipality of Boston, the hometown of director Frederick Wiseman, above, to illustrate a government taking care of its diverse citizens. Through his filmmaking, audiences come to realize how city government touches upon almost every aspect of its citizens’ lives, acknowledging how necessary services are often taken for granted.

The Christmas High Note (Lifetime at 8) After being stood up by her partner, Rachel soon meets Michael and his teenage daughter, Sophia, who she begins to coach in preparation for a christmas show. She soon discovers a new interest in Michael.

First Christmas (OWN at 9) Given up for adoption and placed in foster care at a young age, writer Halle is invited to spend Christmas in New Orleans with the biological family she never knew she had.

Under the Grapefruit Tree: The CC Sabathia Story (HBO at 9) Produced in association with Major League Baseball, follow the deeply personal story of former New York Yankees pitcher Carsten Charles (“CC”) Sabathia Jr. as he narrates his story.

Special

London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck (Netflix) Comedian and television presenter London Hughes revisits her past in this special filled with unfiltered tales and wild stories.