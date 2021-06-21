Deadliest Catch (Discovery at 8) The Time Bandit makes a surprise appearance just when Josh and Casey need him the most, and Sig puts his crew where it needs to be during a matter of life and death.
America’s Got Talent (NBC at 8) The auditions continue, with the golden buzzer back in action.
Chopped (Food at 9) The return of Alton’s Maniacal Baskets means competitors will be subjected to shocking selections from Alton Brown and his fans.
Catfish: The TV Show (MTV at 9) Paula made Aaliyah realize she liked women, but Aaliyah gets blindsided by a revelation about their relationship.
Mental Samurai (Fox at 9) Contestants include a surfer, a creative director, a self-proclaimed nerd and a dentist.
Botched (E! at 9) A man wants to look like a walking piece of art, and two patients who didn’t research their surgeons beforehand are suffering the consequences.
Mr. Inbetween (FX at 10) A look at how to not live in the past.
Premieres
College Bowl (NBC at 10) Peyton Manning, above, hosts a revival of the classic game show, featuring teams of students from universities all over the country.
Miniseries
This Is Pop (Netflix) The story behind your favorite pop songs.
Returning
Inside No. 9 (BritBox) Season 6.
Motherland: Fort Salem (Freeform at 9) Season 2.
David Makes Man (OWN at 10) Season 2.
Late night
Conan (TBS at 11) Seth Rogen.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Vin Diesel, Riley Keough, Modest Mouse.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Wanda Sykes, Craig Melvin.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Quentin Tarantino, Iliza Shlesinger, Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Elizabeth Olsen, Edgar Wright.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Graham Norton, Zosia Mamet, Brandon Taylor, Kristina Schiano.
— Anying Guo