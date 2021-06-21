(All times Eastern.)

The Flash (CW at 8) Ultraviolet returns to Central City, and Joe finds some evidence that Kristen Kramer may not be the good cop she seems to be.

Lego Masters (Fox at 8) The teams must create wearable hats made entirely of Lego bricks.

Teen Mom 2 (MTV at 8) Jade has a plan to fly home, but Briana tries to persuade her to come back to Orlando instead. And Addie struggles with online learning.

Deadliest Catch (Discovery at 8) The Time Bandit makes a surprise appearance just when Josh and Casey need him the most, and Sig puts his crew where it needs to be during a matter of life and death.

America’s Got Talent (NBC at 8) The auditions continue, with the golden buzzer back in action.

Chopped (Food at 9) The return of Alton’s Maniacal Baskets means competitors will be subjected to shocking selections from Alton Brown and his fans.

Catfish: The TV Show (MTV at 9) Paula made Aaliyah realize she liked women, but Aaliyah gets blindsided by a revelation about their relationship.

Mental Samurai (Fox at 9) Contestants include a surfer, a creative director, a self-proclaimed nerd and a dentist.

Botched (E! at 9) A man wants to look like a walking piece of art, and two patients who didn’t research their surgeons beforehand are suffering the consequences.

Mr. Inbetween (FX at 10) A look at how to not live in the past.

Premieres

College Bowl (NBC at 10) Peyton Manning, above, hosts a revival of the classic game show, featuring teams of students from universities all over the country.

Miniseries

This Is Pop (Netflix) The story behind your favorite pop songs.

Returning

Inside No. 9 (BritBox) Season 6.

Motherland: Fort Salem (Freeform at 9) Season 2.

David Makes Man (OWN at 10) Season 2.

Late night

Conan (TBS at 11) Seth Rogen.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Vin Diesel, Riley Keough, Modest Mouse.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Wanda Sykes, Craig Melvin.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Quentin Tarantino, Iliza Shlesinger, Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Elizabeth Olsen, Edgar Wright.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Graham Norton, Zosia Mamet, Brandon Taylor, Kristina Schiano.

— Anying Guo