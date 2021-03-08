The Flash (CW at 8) Cisco is hesitant to trust Barry’s new power.

Teen Mom OG (MTV at 8) Maci and Taylor talk to Bentley about safe sex.

NCIS (CBS at 8) NCIS dives into the competitive world of food trucks after finding a man frozen to death in the back of one.

Basketball Wives (VH1 at 8) Nia reveals unexpected information about Feby’s ex.

The Real Housewives of Dallas (Bravo at 9) Tiffany leaves Austin without telling anyone after a fight with Brandi.

Superman & Lois (CW at 9) Clark shares some of his Kryptonian history with Jordan and Jonathan during a family breakfast.

The Voice (NBC at 9) The coaches vie to discover and coach the next singing phenomenon on the fourth night of blind auditions.

The Curse of Oak Island (History at 9) Marty and Gary discover that Samuel Ball may have ties to British royalty.

FBI (CBS at 9) The team presses a reluctant informant to gather information from his close friends who are under suspicion after a bomb kills three people.

New Amsterdam (NBC at 10) Bloom comes to a surprising realization about Iggy.

FBI: Most Wanted (CBS at 10) Jess tries to move past the awkward exchange he had with Sarah during their last encounter.

Premieres

Moonshiners: Smoke Ring (Discovery Plus) Follow Monshiners legend Steven Ray Tickle as he ventures into the Deep South to discover the best barbecue pitmaster.

Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential (Vice at 9) Each 90-minute episode serves as a deep dive into the show, featuring interviews with its creators and a closer look at the wrestling subculture.

Delilah (OWN at 9) From “Greenleaf” creator Craig Wright, this drama series centers on a lawyer who left a demanding law firm to raise her kids and has returned to practice and take on cases that other big firms ignore.

Movies

Covid Diaries NYC (HBO at 9) Five young filmmakers (ages 17 to 21) offer a first-person perspective on the early days of the pandemic in New York City last spring.

Specials

Unraveled: The Real Story of the Long Island Serial Killer (Discovery Plus) An investigation into a high profile unsolved murder that occurred in Long Island over a decade ago.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Ron Funches.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Chrissy Teigen, Rory McIlroy, Pink Sweat$ featuring Kehlani.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Riz Ahmed, Janelle Monáe.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Vanessa Kirby, Niko Moon.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Tracy Morgan, Kings of Leon.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Don Johnson, Christina Hendricks, Chloé Zhao, Josh Herndon.

A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:35) Kathryn Hahn.