The Resident (Fox at 8) A familiar patient winds up into the Chastain emergency room; the Raptor and Leela treat a patient experiencing long-term effects of covid-19.
FBI (CBS at 8) The team discovers a link between bombings and a private veterans’ club in New York City.
Queen Sugar (OWN at 8) The Bordelon siblings must put their dramatic lives aside to run their family’s struggling sugar cane farm.
Supergirl (The CW at 9) Lena is uncertain about using her abilities to help Supergirl retrieve the second totem; William struggles to write a story about the Super Friends that satisfies both the heroes and Andrea.
Our Kind of People (Fox at 9) Angela wants to make Nikki the face of Eve’s Crown and pushes Leah about the incubator program; Raymond approaches Teddy about getting his company back.
La Brea (NBC at 9) Eve traverses the treacherous wilderness to save Josh; Gavin and Izzy are desperate to begin a rescue mission and try to prove survivors are alive inside the sinkhole.
FBI: International (CBS at 9) The team investigates when cryptocurrency is seized en route to a vault in Switzerland, leaving an American transporter dead and another on the run.
Bachelor in Paradise (ABC at 8) In the season 7 finale, the remaining couples face the final rose ceremony; alumni couple Caelynn and Dean tell their love story.
Vanderpump Rules (Bravo at 9) Schwartz admits to pitting Katie against Sandoval; Ariana confides in Lisa Vanderpump about her issues with Lala; Sandoval helps James plan a vacation to Palm Springs to propose to Raquel.
Beat Bobby Flay (Food Network at 9) Bobby Flay gives chefs Jonathan Meyer and Fernanda Tapia a challenging star ingredient; chef Alex Guarnaschelli and “Man v. Food’s” Casey Webb try to throw Bobby off his game with pranks.
Welcome to Plathville (TLC at 10) After returning from his mysterious road trip, Ethan shares news with Olivia; Micah gets reality check from his agent.
New Amsterdam (NBC at 10) Max advises a student at a science fair but runs into legal issues with her invention; Bloom pushes Dr. Shinwari to be more aggressive in the ED.
Celebrity Game Face (E! at 10) Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek; Von Miller and Rób Gough; and D’Arcy and James Carden compete remotely from their homes.
FBI: Most Wanted (CBS at 10) After a judge known for serving juveniles tough sentences is killed, the team looks into his long list of cases.
Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX at 10) As Monica prepares to leave D.C., she worries someone is sharing news about the affair.
Premieres
The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project (HGTV at 9) Two sisters who inherited their childhood home want to keep their mother’s memory alive; Nate and Jeremiah help figure out what can be reused to create a personalized, modern home.
Specials
Dave Chappelle: The Closer (Netflix) The sixth chapter in the comedian’s slate of stand-up specials, closing out a body of work that includes “The Age of Spin” and “Deep in the Heart of Texas.”
Escape the Undertaker (Netflix) Interactive film featuring WWE stars, who must make their way through the Undertaker’s mansion — an extreme haunted house filled with supernatural challenges.
Generation Gamble (CNBC at 8) A look at the proliferation of online investing and sports betting apps and their impact on younger generations.
2021 BET Hip Hop Awards (BET at 9) Awards celebrating achievements in hip-hop, hosted by The 85 South Show (Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly and Chico Bean).
Returning
Dinner: Impossible (Food at 10) Season 10.
Late Night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Tristan Harris.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Queen Latifah, Kaitlyn Dever, Chris Stapleton.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Michael Keaton, Zac Brown Band.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Rami Malek, Melissa Benoist, Old Dominion.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Taraji P. Henson, Gabrielle Union, Jake Wesley Rogers.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista, Alessandro Nivola, Anthony Doerr, Barrett Martin.
— Kelsey Ables