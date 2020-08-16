Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles (Bravo at 9) James and David are under pressure to get their latest Zach Vella listing sold. Altman lists a castle in Beverly Ridge.
Hard Knocks (HBO at 10) Executives, players and coaches of the AFC West Los Angeles Chargers and the NFC West Los Angeles Rams prepare for the upcoming NFL season.
Backyard Envy (Bravo at 10) The team creates a Tuscan-themed backyard in the middle of New Jersey. Mel’s doctor calls her with unsettling news.
Premiere
I Quit (Discovery at 10) Aspiring entrepreneurs give up their cushy day jobs to grow their fledging businesses, guided along the way by three successful mentors.
Miniseries
The Suspect (Sundance Now) This docuseries examines the case of millionaire Richard Oland, who suffered 45 blows to his head, neck and hands, with his son Dennis immediately becoming the police’s prime suspect. The twists and turns that arose during this high-profile case thrust one of Canada’s wealthiest families into the spotlight.
Special
Undercover Billionaire: Return to Erie (Discovery at 9) Billionaire Glenn Stearns returns to Erie, Pa., to survey Underdog BBQ and make a big announcement. Over a year after going undercover, Glenn catches up with the team and reveals new insight on what it takes to build a $1 million business.
Late Night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Hugh Jackman, Lili Reinhart, Buju Banton.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Regina Spektor.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Stacey Abrams, Chloe x Halle, guest host Kerry Washington.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Jeremy Zucker.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Russell Crowe, Patton Oswalt, the Lemon Twigs, Thomas Land.
— Nina Zafar