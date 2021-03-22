Queen Sugar (OWN at 8) The Bordelon siblings must come together to help run the clan’s struggling sugar cane farm.

The Flash (CW at 8) The Flash must deal with Abra Kadabra’s reappearance in Central City as Caitlin suspects something is wrong with Frost.

Kenan (NBC at 8:30) Kenan’s former bandmate (turned pop star) comes to town, making Kenan doubt his manager Gary’s effectiveness in the role.

This Is Us (NBC at 9) An unexpected guest shows up at Kevin and Madison’s home.

The Oval (BET at 9) Jason catches Priscilla snooping around his room, and Victoria tells Sam she wants him in a new role.

Superman & Lois (CW at 9) Smallville celebrates its first Harvest Festival since Martha’s death, reminding Clark of what his mother meant to him.

Chopped (Food at 9) Greasy ingredients for a hangover are used in this battle.

Black-ish (ABC at 9) When Jack goes vegan, Dre worries their bonding nights of eating barbecue and watching MMA fights might be affected.

Genius: Aretha (Nat Geo at 9) In 1970, Aretha records her protest album “Young, Gifted and Black.”

New Amsterdam (NBC at 10) Max goes to Connecticut to bring Luna back to New York, but hesitates when he sees her with her grandparents.

Mayans MC (FX at 10) Bishop sees an open opportunity and sets EZ’s plan into motion.

Temptation Island (USA at 10) Kristen and Julian try to confront the issues that are preventing them from moving forward.

Premieres

Pig Royalty (Discovery Plus) Take a look into the world of high-stakes pig show competitions. Two families compete for money and bragging rights across Texas.

Secrets of a Psychopath (Sundance Now) Exploring a complicated murder in Ireland.

Miniseries

Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil (YouTube) The pop star opens up and discusses her life and career, including her near-fatal 2018 overdose.

Specials

Loyiso Gola: Unlearning (Netflix) The South African comedian riffs on race, identity and a school prank that went wrong.

Who Killed My Son? (Discovery Plus) After the 2014 death of Pravin Varughese, his family struggles with how and why he died.

Frontline: Death Is Our Business (Frontline at 10) Examining how Black funeral homes in New Orleans have adapted in the pandemic.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Chelsea Handler, Russell Brand and Mary Beth Barone.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Dana Carvey, Imagine Dragons

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Bear Grylls, Middle Kids

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Megan Mullally, Nick Offerman, Sebastian Stan, Baratunde Thurston and Ash Soan.

A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:35) Ayesha Curry.