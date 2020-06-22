American Masters (PBS at 8) Pulitzer Prize-winning author Toni Morrison’s life, her works and the themes she confronted throughout her literary career.
Outdaughtered (TLC at 9) The Busbys must deal with home-schooling their six daughters and juggling birthday plans amid the pandemic.
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles (Bravo at 9) Josh Flagg and Josh Altman launch their La Jolla co-listing with a black-tie affair where real estate drama between Tracy and the Brits goes down.
World of Dance (NBC at 10) Select acts have a last chance to showcase their artistry and athleticism to earn a spot in the duels.
Premiere
Celebrity Show-Off (TBS at 10) An adaptation of the Korean series “My Little Television” finds celebrities including Diplo, Dwight Howard and Action Bronson competing for audience votes by showing off their talents in home-recorded segments.
Returning
Greenleaf (OWN at 9) Season 5.
Late Night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kenya Barris, Michael Stipe and Big Red Machine.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) John Bolton, Leslie Odom Jr.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Will Ferrell, Billy Porter, Phoebe Bridgers.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Chelsea Handler, Andrew Rannells.
— Nina Zafar