Teen Mom 2 (MTV at 8) Ashley gives an answer to Bar, and after months of not doing so, Luis requests to see Stella.
Pooch Perfect (ABC at 8) The final four teams compete for three slots in the finals.
NCIS (CBS at 8) NCIS tracks a stolen laptop to Gibbs’s former neighbor.
Deadliest Catch (Discovery at 8) A global pandemic means that half the fleet tied up and only a handful of boats out to catch for the quota.
This Is Us (NBC at 9) Beth figures out a new career path, and Kate and Toby have some unexpected issues.
The Oval (BET at 9) Donald gets a surprise that makes him reflect on his approach to Lilly, and Hunter holds his first cabinet meeting.
Supergirl (CW at 9) The Super Friends must navigate the Phantom Zone to bring Supergirl home.
Prodigal Son (Fox at 9) A serial killer is on the run, but U.S. Marshal Emily Ruiz may remove Malcolm from the case.
Black-ish (ABC at 9) Ruby finds out about one of Dre’s secrets with Pops, and Bow surprises Jack and Diane with a new car and wants to teach them how to drive.
FBI (CBS at 9) The CEO of a major brokerage firm is killed while surrounded by protesters and the team must investigate.
Catfish: The TV Show (MTV at 9) Courtney must find out if her Turkish boyfriend of three years is real or make-believe.
The Real Housewives of New York City (Bravo at 9) Ramona invites the ladies to the Hamptons, and Leah hosts a Burning Man party.
Mixed-ish (ABC at 9:30) Paul goes to certain lengths to become better friends with Denise, and Rainbow, Jonah and Santi sell chocolate bars for a school fundraiser.
Big Sky (ABC at 10) Scarlet gets a frightening call telling her her sister is missing, and Cassie, Jenny, Gil and Rosie are in trouble on the ranch.
The Real Housewives of Dallas (Bravo at 10) Tiffany and Kameron have a spat about chicken feet, stereotyping and their social media fights, and Brandi discusses her unexpected pregnancy.
New Amsterdam (NBC at 10) Max makes changes to hospital sustainability practices, and Iggy finds a former patient in a bad situation.
Mayans MC (FX at 10) In the Season 3 finale, Bishop launches his plan to become the only king.
FBI: Most Wanted (CBS at 10) The team tracks down two brothers seeking revenge, and Sarah meets the rest of the LaCroix family.
Cruel Summer (Freeform at 10) Jeanette and Kate encounter each other at the county fair.
Chad (TBS at 10:30) Chad is desperate to get the newest LeBron sneakers and ends up on an adventure with his uncle Hamid.
Premieres
Criminal Planet (Vice at 10) An eight-part series explaining and uncovering the causes and cyclical nature of global crime.
Money, Explained (Netflix) Talking all things money: how we spent, borrow and save it, from credit cards to student loans.
Miniseries
Extra Life: A Short History of Living Longer (PBS at 8) Looking into innovations in science and medicine and those behind these life-changing discoveries to public health. Pictured from left to right above: Steven Johnson and David Olusoga.
Returning
Little People, Big World (TLC at 9) Season 22.
America’s Book of Secrets: Special Edition (History at 10) Season 2.
Late Night
Conan (TBS at 11) Michele Buteau.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Joel McHale, Thalía.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Michelle Obama.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Heidi Klum, Mike Epps, Madness.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Martin Freeman, Rag’n’Bone Man.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Amy Adams, Stacey Abrams, Ashe.
A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:35) Jimmy Tatro.
— Anying Guo