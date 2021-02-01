The Resident (Fox at 8) The staff works together to diagnose a mother-daughter pair who both come in with a mystery illness.
Moonshiners (Discovery at 8) Tim’s scheme to repurpose a massive tank as an oversize pot still pushes his steam boiler to the breaking point.
Prodigal Son (Fox at 9) Martin is delighted when circumstances allow him to have direct involvement with one of Malcolm’s cases.
Black-ish (ABC at 9) Going against Bow’s warning, Dre tries to educate her White cousin Gary about how to be an ally.
Mixed-ish (ABC at 9:30) Paul and Harrison come up with a new way of showing affection.
Premieres
Home Again With the Fords (HGTV at 9) Pittsburgh natives Leanne and Steve Ford help families returning to their Steel City roots get fresh, modern home renovation.
Returning
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready (Netflix) Season 2.
Late Night
Conan (TBS at 11) Mike Birbiglia.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Drew Barrymore, Talib, Nilüfer Yanya.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Zendaya, Father James Martin.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Matthew McConaughey, Kathryn Hahn, Rhye.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Naomi Watts, Finneas.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) David Duchovny, Elizabeth Olsen, Wright Thompson, Matt Cameron.
A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:35) Adam Mosseri.
— Nina Zafar