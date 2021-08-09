America’s Got Talent (NBC at 8) Twelve performers go live in the quarterfinals.
LEGO Masters (Fox at 8) The remaining seven duos compete in a weather-based challenge; teams must build a world with a giant centerpiece that must spin in the wind and withstand the rage of a wind machine.
Good Bones (HGTV at 8) Mina and Karen work with a tight budget and narrow profit margin to turn a tiny property into a bungalow worthy for an aspiring artist.
Frontline: In the Shadow of 9/11 (PBS at 9) Director Dan Reed examines how seven men in Miami were charged in the biggest alleged al-Qaeda plot since Sept. 11 and how an FBI sting led to prosecution.
Superman & Lois (CW at 9) Lois is worried about Jordan as he and Sarah grow closer; Clark visits Lana; Jonathan spends more time with John Henry.
True Life Crime (MTV at 9) A slew of missing women cases in Ohio are unsolved until a 911 call reveals a house of horrors.
The Oval (BET at 9) Hunter goes on a power trip; Richard and Sharon put their lives on the line to rescue Barry.
Chopped (Food at 9) Competitors get wild game in every basket.
The Real Housewives of New York City (Bravo at 9) Leah practices Hebrew and studies for her conversion; Eboni meets with a genetic investigator; Sonja tries to figure something out with “Mr. Right.”
Love Island (CBS at 9) Singles compete and try to fall in love for a grand cash prize.
David Makes Man (OWN at 9) David wants to have a conversation with his therapist about his job, but Dr. Halloway instead pushes him to confront his past.
Motherland: Fort Salem (Freeform at 10) Tally leads the unit on a mission to find Nicte Batan.
Miracle Workers (TBS at 10:30) The wagon train meets a religious group; Benny tries to reconnect with his estranged daughter.
Premieres
Untold (Netflix) Untold stories from the sports world.
Fantasy Island (Fox at 9) A reboot of the Gene Levitt drama series where any fantasy requested by guests is grated, but with an unexpected twist. Pictured above: Kiara Barnes and Roselyn Sánchez in the series premiere.
Specials
Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang (Netflix) Phil Wang talks race, romance, politics and his British-Malaysian heritage in this stand-up special.
Movies
Bleed With Me (Shudder) Rowan is a young woman who thinks her friend is stealing her blood while they are on holiday in a cabin.
Returning
Gabby’s Dollhouse (Netflix) Season 2.
Wild ‘N Out (VH1 at 8) Season 16.
DC’s Stargirl (CW at 8) Season 2.
The Profit (CNBC at 10) Season 8.
Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys (HBO at 10) Season 17.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Barbra Streisand, Marlon Wayans, Snoh Aalegra.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Brian Stelter, Big Red Machine.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Molly Shannon, Addison Rae, Morgxn with Sara Bareilles, guest host David Spade.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kevin Smith.
— Anying Guo