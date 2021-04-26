NCIS (CBS at 8) The stabbing of a Marine sergeant leads Torres to the father who abandoned him.

Teen Mom OG (MTV at 8) Maci and Taylor’s fight with Ryan’s parents escalates, and Cate talks more about her pregnancy.

Deadliest Catch (Discovery at 8) With half of the fleet tied up, a handful of boats must catch the fleetwide quota.

Finding Your Roots (PBS at 8) Broadway stars Audra McDonald and Mandy Patinkin discover their family histories with help from Henry Louis Gates Jr.

Kenan (NBC at 8:30) In the season finale, Kenan, Rick, Gary and Mika prep the girls for the annual Atlanta Hair Show, and Cori’s mother visits.

Black-ish (ABC at 9) After Dre and Bow talk about dealbreakers in relationships, Dre goes back to fulfilling some of his past life goals. Junior is concerned Olivia might break up with him.

The Oval (BET at 9) Allan discovers Ellie’s horrible betrayal, and Donald sends Kyle on a mission to ensure the silence of an informant.

The Curse of Oak Island (History at 9) Winter falls on Oak Island and there are only a few days left in the search, but the team finds some evidence of silver in the Money Pit.

Supergirl (CW at 9) Nia and Brainy try to rescue Supergirl from the Phantom Zone through time travel, and a reporter called Cat Green suspects a story in Midvale.

Prodigal Son (Fox at 9) Jessica plunges back into her past for her tell-all book, and Martin’s desperation to contact his son again raises Dr. Vivian Capshaw’s suspicions.

Mixed-ish (ABC at 9:30) The Johnson family discovers Harrison on a date, prompting Paul to give him dating advice, and Alicia gets insecure after finding out her kids seek out Aunt Denise for advice.

FBI (CBS at 9) The team tries to find the sender of an explosive package, and Maggie struggles to trust her younger sister.

Temptation Island (USA at 10) at their final bonfire, couples decide whether they want leave together, alone or with somebody new.

New Amsterdam (NBC at 10) Max wants to deliver free broadband access, and Iggy is proud of his patient’s success but frets that he’s getting too close.

Mayans MC (FX at 10) Miguel uncovers some troubling information about his mother’s death.

Cruel Summer (Freeform at 10) Jeanette’s behavior gets more unhinged, causing friends and family to question her even more.

Big Sky (ABC at 10) Cassie and Jenny find out a body has been discovered on the Kleinsasser ranch, and Cassie joins forces with Lindor to follow a lead about Ronald.

Chad (TBS at 10:30) Chad wants to find his identity and joins Asian Appreciation Club and subsequently discovers the world of K-pop.

Premieres

Fatma (Netflix) A show about a normal cleaning lady who commits a murder while looking for a her missing husband, and realizes her aptitude as a killer. Pictured above: Burcu Biricik plays the titular role in "Fatma.”

Grace (BritBox) Following DS Roy Grace, of the best-selling series by Peter James, as he pursues the truth after a stag night goes wrong.

Movies

Labyrinth of Cinema (Mubi) The only movie theater on the Onomichi seafront is on the brink of closing and on its last night, shows a marathon of Japanese war films, but when lightning strikes, three attendees are sent back in time.

Specials

When Philip Met Missy (Discovery Plus) Philip Snider is just a long-time small town resident in Ohio, except his wife has gone missing. He soon meets new resident Missy, and secrets and suspicions unravel.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Michael Che, Kate Upton, Nicki Nicole & Lunay.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Kyle MacLachlan.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Dave Grohl, Billy Porter.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Zion Williamson, Years & Years.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Ed Helms, Michelle Buteau, Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.).

A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:35) Justin Baldoni.