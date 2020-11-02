Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand: Building Back America Great Again Better 2020 (Showtime at 11) Live from his virtual underground political bunker, Stephen will react in real time as state-by-state results are tallied. Guests will include Charlamagne Tha God and hosts Alex Wagner, John Heilemann and Mark McKinnon of “The Circus.”
Late Night
Conan (TBS at 11) The CONAN Repeat Election Night Special.
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Votegasm 2020: What Could Go Wrong? (Again).
— Nina Zafar