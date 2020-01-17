DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW at 9) The Legends’ new problem is Rasputin.
FBI (CBS at 9) Isobel makes a hard call when information from the past comes to light.
Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back (Fox at 9) Gordon revamps a Cuban-inspired restaurant in Toms River, N.J.
Schitt’s Creek (Pop at 9) Alexis and Ted struggle with long distance.
Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant (MTV at 9) Ashley resolves to co-parent with Bar.
This Is Us (NBC at 9) Randall grapples with anxiety.
Vanderpump Rules (Bravo at 9) Dayna calls Charli a mini Scheana.
Black-ish (ABC at 9:30) The family goes to an all-inclusive beach resort in paradise.
Ink Master (Paramount at 10) Tensions mount as the artists endure a tattoo marathon.
New Amsterdam (NBC at 10) Max struggles with the realities of being a single father.
Returning
Project Blue Book (History at 10) Season 2.
Late Night
Conan (TBS at 11) Jeff Goldblum.
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) B.D. Wong.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Martin Short, David Dobrik, Yola.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Patrick Stewart, Dick Cavett.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Liv Tyler, Michael Irvin, Awkwafina, Marcus King.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Aidy Bryant, Lewis Black, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), Adam Marcello.
A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:40) RuPaul.
