DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW at 9) The Legends’ new problem is Rasputin.

FBI (CBS at 9) Isobel makes a hard call when information from the past comes to light.

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back (Fox at 9) Gordon revamps a Cuban-inspired restaurant in Toms River, N.J.

Schitt’s Creek (Pop at 9) Alexis and Ted struggle with long distance.

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant (MTV at 9) Ashley resolves to co-parent with Bar.

This Is Us (NBC at 9) Randall grapples with anxiety.

Vanderpump Rules (Bravo at 9) Dayna calls Charli a mini Scheana.

Black-ish (ABC at 9:30) The family goes to an all-inclusive beach resort in paradise.

Ink Master (Paramount at 10) Tensions mount as the artists endure a tattoo marathon.

New Amsterdam (NBC at 10) Max struggles with the realities of being a single father.

Returning

Project Blue Book (History at 10) Season 2.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Jeff Goldblum.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) B.D. Wong.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Martin Short, David Dobrik, Yola.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Patrick Stewart, Dick Cavett.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Liv Tyler, Michael Irvin, Awkwafina, Marcus King.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Aidy Bryant, Lewis Black, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), Adam Marcello.

A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:40) RuPaul.