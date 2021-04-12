Queen Sugar (OWN at 8) Charley gets closer to Davis, and Nova is confronted with a devastating truth.

The Resident (Fox at 8) Conrad and Bell treat a pregnant woman carrying Jake’s future adopted child, and Mina gets a call that causes her to make a decision about her future.

Teen Mom OG (MTV at 8) Cheyenne and Zach have a gender reveal party, and Maci is shocked to find out Ryan had a session with Bentley’s therapist.

Kenan (NBC at 8:30) Mika wants to use the show’s wedding segment for advertising for the station, and Kenan thinks about his romantic future.

Prodigal Son (Fox at 9) A world-famous profiler shows up in New York, claiming that Major Crimes’ current case is connected to something else.

This Is Us (NBC at 9) Kevin visits Randall in Philadelphia.

The Real Housewives of Dallas (Bravo at 9) Stephanie plans some childhood games for the ladies to play, and Tiffany confronts her mother.

The Oval (BET at 9) Priscilla visits Ms. Laura in order to get some answers, and Donald and Lilly come to a mutual understanding about their marriage.

The Curse of Oak Island (History at 9) The team uncovers an apparent wooden doorway under Samuel Ball’s property.

Supergirl (CW at 9) Supergirl has a new ally, and Lena and Lex battle for control of Luthor Corp.

Temptation Island (USA at 10) The remaining singles join the couples on final overnight dates.

New Amsterdam (NBC at 10) On National HIV Testing Day, Max offers free care to all HIV-positive patients who come to New Amsterdam.

Mayans MC (FX at 10) The club seeks consequences for a recent affront.

Chad (TBS at 10:30) Chad gets a gift from his estranged father and uses it to boost his social standing at school.

Premieres

Kate & Koji (BritBox) The unlikely friendship between Kate, a working-class woman who runs a cafe, and Koji, an asylum-seeking doctor.

Miniseries

Chopped: Martha Rules (Food at 9) Martha Stewart takes over the show, calling the shots and even changing the rules for the chefs competing for the $50,000 prize.

My Love: Six Stories of True Love (Netflix) Six longtime couples from around the world share their love stories.

Movies

Our Towns (HBO at 9) Based on journalists James and Deborah Fallows’s book, the movie explores how people and towns can change their paths.

Specials

Frontline: American Insurrection (PBS at 10) Frontline and ProPublica investigate the aftermath of the assault on the U.S. Capitol and the far-right groups behind it. Pictured: A rally in Richmond, Va., on Nov. 21.

Returning

Big Sky (ABC at 9) Two-hour return from hiatus.

Retro Tech (YouTube) Season 2.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Phoebe Robinson, Celeste.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Daniel Kaluuya, Lucy Dacus, Taylor Swift.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) John Stamos, Katheryn Winnick, Easy Life.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Vanessa Kirby, Darren Criss.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Denis Leary, Cristin Milioti, Patrick Radden Keefe.

A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 12:37) Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.