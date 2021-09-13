America’s Got Talent (NBC at 8) The top 10 acts perform one last time before a winner is announced.
Queen Sugar (OWN at 8) The Bordelons and Prosper’s daughter have a tense exchange; Ralph Angel and Darla start with baby preparations; Nova faces some harsh truths and Violet offers to help out.
Lego Masters (Fox at 8) The three remaining teams have 24 hours to make something with both a day and night look, and the winner is revealed.
The Oval (BET at 9) Priscilla finally defends herself against Victoria; Lilly stands up for herself before she becomes a victim of the first family; Barry enacts a plan.
Supergirl (CW at 9) Mxy returns and explains Nyxly’s dark history to the super team via song. Lena visits her mother’s birthplace in Newfoundland, wanting to find out more about her past.
My Big Fat Fabulous Life (TLC at 9) Whitney and her friends start to doubt the Frenchman’s intentions after something at the retreat forces her to acknowledge the similarities between him and a man in her past, and she must decide whether to give him a chance.
Fantasy Island (Fox at 9) A bookworm goes back in time to meet her favorite author; a competitive survivalist realizes the ultimate challenge can’t always be trained for.
Chopped (Food at 9) Chefs must make something out of two diner staples as ingredients — milkshakes and french fries.
Good Bones (HGTV at 9) Mina and Karen must deal with a house’s terrible texture and a tight budget to turn it into an eclectic, artist-ready space.
The Profit (CNBC at 10) A animal-loving business owner lacks the business skills to get her product to the masses, so Marcus must figure out to channel her passion into profits.
Celebrity Game Face (E! at 10) Ludacris and Eudoxie Bridges, Nelly and Shantel Jackson, and T-Pain and Vanessa Fraction compete remotely.
American Crime Story (FX at 10) Monica tells Linda she is having an affair with the president.
Miracle Workers (TBS at 10:30) The wagon train faces its final showdown.
Specials
A StoryBots Space Adventure (Netflix) StoryBots and other space travelers try to answer kids’ questions about space.
You vs. Wild: Out Cold (Netflix) A plane crash leaves Bear with amnesia, and he must save a missing pilot and survive in this interactive special.
Frontline: Boeing’s Fatal Flaw (PBS at 10) A look at the Boeing 737 Max catastrophe and the history behind the fastest-selling jet in Boeing history.
Miniseries
Level Playing Field (HBO at 8) Taking a look at how public policies have affected the sports landscape, including the Midnight Basketball program, which started in Prince George’s County to help at-risk youths and prevent crime.
Once Upon a Time in Queens (ESPN at 8) Chronicling the Mets’ 1986 championship season.
Movies
Karen (BET at 10) A racist woman wants to displace a Black family that moved in next door.
Returning
Jack Whitehall: Travels With My Father (Netflix) Season 5.
The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals (Netflix) Season 2.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Kendall Jenner, Antoni Porowski, a performance from “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical.”
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Justice Stephen G. Breyer, Chris Turner.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Magic Johnson, Steve Lemme, Kevin Heffernan, the Marías.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Cobie Smulders, Regina Hall.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Kate Hudson, Jon Bernthal, Natasha Brown, José Medeles.
— Anying Guo