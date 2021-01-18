Two Sentence Horror Stories (CW at 8) A female gig worker arrives at a stranger’s home for an odd job but starts to suspect that her seemingly genial host might be a serial killer.

The Resident (Fox at 8) When Cain’s elective surgery patient returns with complications, Mina and Raptor butt heads over how to handle the situation.

The Real Housewives of Dallas (Bravo at 9) Stephanie starts a charitable foundation and encounters resistance from Travis.

Catfish: The TV Show (MTV at 9) Paul fell madly in love when he met Caitea on Xbox, but one day Caitea just disappeared.

Chopped (Food at 9) In Round 1, the chefs must incorporate a sweet breakfast item into an appetizer.

Prodigal Son (Fox at 9) When a priest is found murdered in his place of worship, Bright grapples with its effect on his own trauma.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life (TLC at 9) While Whitney is undecided about where to live, the Greensboro crew hatches a plan to lure her back home and away from Ryan.

The Curse of Oak Island (History at 9) Two brothers from Michigan search for buried treasure on Oak Island off the coast of Nova Scotia.

Unpolished (TLC at 10) Big Mike’s passing and the pandemic have left Jen in a financial mess, putting Bria’s fairy-tale wedding in jeopardy.

The Proof Is Out There (History at 10) A flying object is caught on U.S. government cameras.

Supermarket Stakeout (Food at 10) Alex Guarnaschelli challenges four chefs to cook Greek and then compete in a fruity dessert challenge.

FBI: Most Wanted (CBS at 10) The team searches for a young woman who is heading down a deadly path of vengeance.

Miniseries

The Night Caller (Sundance Now) The story of the Australian serial killer Eric Edgar Cooke.

Specials

Frontline: President Biden (PBS at 10) The story of how crisis and tragedy prepared Joe Biden to become America’s next president. Those who know him best describe the searing moments that shaped President Elect Biden and what they reveal about how he will govern.

Returning

Finding Your Roots (PBS at 8) Season 7.

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (Nat Geo at 8) Season 2.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Aubrey Plaza.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Dakota Johnson, Yara Shahidi, Tate McRae.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Jason Segel, Black Pumas.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Casey Affleck, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), Jack Harlow.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Anthony Mackie, Machine Gun Kelly.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Rachel Maddow, Billie Piper, Sarah Thawer.