DC’s Stargirl (CW at 8) Courtney is in ruins after she discovers a secret Pat has kept from her, and Jennie might help in their plan to stop Eclipso, but they must put their issues aside as they go out and find her.
FBI (CBS at 8) The team looks for a serial killer who targets homeless young men, and Tiffany and Scola handle a case very differently.
Supergirl (CW at 9) Supergirl continues fighting Nyxly for the totems that are left, but when Nyxly kidnaps William, Supergirl realizes she needs to change her ways to keep National City safe. Alex tackles the biggest challenge of her life.
Our Kind of People (Fox at 9) After Angela’s paternity secret is revealed, she must deal with tabloids, and Angela’s best friend comes to help her with the grand opening of Eve’s Crown. Teddy confides in Leah, and Nikki and Taylor get closer.
My Big Fat Fabulous Life (TLC at 9) Whitney gets the results from her egg retrieval procedure, and Hunter criticizes Whitney for moving too fast with the Frenchman.
La Brea (NBC at 9) The food supply shrinks, so Eve and Ty go into the forest on a dangerous hunting expedition, and a rescue mission slowly comes to fruition, forcing Gavin to put the fate of his family and his faith in the arms of an old friend.
FBI: International (CBS at 9) An American citizen claims he is innocent after arriving at Madrid’s U.S. Embassy covered in the blood of his murdered boyfriend, and the friendship between Vo and Raines grows.
Beat Bobby Flay (Food at 9) Married couple and chefs Laura and Sayat Ozyilmaz team up to take Bobby Flay down, and chef Michael Voltaggio and the Food Network’s Jeff Mauro strike up a bromance without Bobby.
Welcome to Plathville (TLC at 10) Ethan and Olivia try to repair their marriage, and Barry and Kim realize they aren’t invited to Moriah’s gig. Kim must decide what’s the best choice for her: Moriah or Olivia.
Vanderpump Rules (Bravo at 9) Schwartz attempts to regain confidence at Lala and Randall’s pickleball tournament, and Raquel must ace her biggest fear.
New Amsterdam (NBC at 10) Max struggles with the new fiscal reality at the hospital, and Dr. Sharpe wants to provide follow-up cancer screenings for patients before it’s too late.
FBI: Most Wanted (CBS at 10) The team tries to discern whether the kidnapping of a Chinese American young woman is a random hate crime or targeted, and Jess and Sarah struggle as Tali continues a rebellious streak.
Celebrity Game Face (E! at 10) Damon Wayans Jr. and Vincent Oshana, Michael Ealy and Khatira Rafiqzada, and Fortune and her wife Jax compete remotely from their own homes in a night of fun and games hosted by Kevin Hart.
American Crime Story (FX at 10) The Office of the Independent Counsel holds Monica Lewinsky for 12 traumatizing hours in a hotel room.
Premieres
Chucky (Syfy; USA at 10) A spinoff of the horror film series about a dangerous doll with murderous tendencies.
Specials
The Cleveland Kidnappings (Discovery Plus) In 2003 and 2004, three teenage girls disappear in Cleveland, and their families don’t know they’ve been trapped in a house of horrors.
Frontline: Taliban Takeover (PBS at 9) Correspondent Najibullah Quraishi is on the ground in Kabul, giving viewers a look at Afghanistan as the Taliban takes over. Pictured: A Taliban Red Unit, photographed at the Kabul airport after the departure of the last U.S. plane from Afghanistan on Aug. 31, 2021.
A Night in the Academy Museum (ABC at 10) A look at the history of movies and a glimpse into the largest institution in the country dedicated to all things moviemaking.
Miniseries
Trial in the Outback (Sundance Now) The story of the Australian woman who claimed her baby was killed by a dingo.
Movies
Bright: Samurai Soul (Netflix) A human ronin must team up with an orc assassin to save an elf orphan from a common enemy.
Convergence: Courage in a Crisis (Netflix) A look at the people around the world working to quash the spread of covid-19.
Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano (Netflix) Following the relationship of La Malinche and Hernán Cortés.
Returning
The Movies That Made Us (Netflix) Season 3.
House of Payne (BET at 8) Season 10 resumes.
Assisted Living (BET at 8:30) Season 2 resumes.
The Oval (BET at 9) Season 3.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Daniel Craig, Meghan Trainor, Chlöe.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Larry David, David Chang, Phoebe Bridgers.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Ricky Velez.
— Anying Guo