The Flash (CW at 8) Iris is challenged when trying to uncover the truth about Psych, and both Joe and Cisco make drastic decisions.
Teen Mom 2 (MTV at 8) A covid exposure forces Leah to make some decisions, and Ashley hopes Bar can finish his GED.
Deadliest Catch (Discovery at 9) A typhoon affects the Bering Sea, and John and Josh rush a pit stop so Time Bandit can get back in the hunt.
Black-ish (ABC at 9) In the Season 7 finale, Dre realizes he wants to make some career changes, and Junior has to deal with the twins.
Pooch Perfect (ABC at 8) In the season finale, one team is crowned “Pooch Perfect” and wins the $100,000 cash prize.
NCIS (CBS at 8) The members of an NCIS team are killed and the only surviving member must figure out why.
This Is Us (NBC at 9) Kevin and Madison hold bachelor and bachelorette parties.
Prodigal Son (Fox at 9) In the Season 2 finale, the search for a serial killer leads the NYPD to one of its own.
FBI (CBS at 9) The team investigates an incident at a New York City restaurant and try to figure out if it was racially motivated.
Catfish: The TV Show (MTV at 9) Imari wants to fly to Atlanta to work with her online musical mentor, but a twist about their identity is revealed.
The Real Housewives of New York City (Bravo at 9) The ladies go to a local winery, and Leah confronts Ramona about her blood plasma donation. Sonja’s true feelings are revealed.
Mixed-ish (ABC at 9:30) Rainbow, Johan and Santamonica have different memories of what happened the summer they got new bicycles.
New Amsterdam (NBC at 10) Iggy talks to two anxious and stressed parents about their kid, and Gwen and Calvin deliver devastating news to Max.
FBI: Most Wanted (CBS at 10) The team goes to the Washington to protect Ortiz’s former informant, and Sarah helps prep for Byron and Marie’s last-minute wedding.
Cruel Summer (Freeform at 10) Jeanette’s case is threatened by a new deposition, and Cindy’s suspicions concerning her own daughter grow.
Chad (TBS at 10:30) Chad’s dream of popularity might be in reach after he gets an invite to a weekend at Reid’s lake house.
Big Sky (ABC at 10) Cassie and Jenny forge their own path, and Ronald leads the team on a chase that ends in the arms of a syndicate.
Specials
Broken Harts (Discovery Plus) A look at what happened to the Hart family and what their tragic deaths revealed about the family dynamics.
Frontline: The Healthcare Divide (PBS at 10) An investigation into how covid-19 exposed the failures and inequities of this country’s health-care system. Pictured above: Inside a covid-19 intensive care unit at LAC-USC Medical Center in Los Angeles.
Movie
Sardar Ka Grandson (Netflix) A devoted grandson wants to take his aging grandmother to her ancestral home.
Returning
Botched (E! at 9) Season 7.
Superman & Lois (CW at 9) Episode 6.
Late Night
Conan (TBS at 11) Deon Cole.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Chris Rock, Willow.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Morgan Freeman, Tig Notaro.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, Royal Blood.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Regina Hall, Moby.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Nick Jonas, Sam Jay, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, Brian Frasier-Moore.
A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:35) A.R. Rahman.
— Anying Guo