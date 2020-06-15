World of Dance (NBC at 10) The qualifiers conclude and the callbacks begin, with acts getting one more chance to showcase their skills to move forward to the duels.
Dirty John (USA at 10) Betty sees that her life has been a sham for years.
Special
One Day at a Time Animated Special (Pop at 9:30) The special episode centers on a visit from Penelope’s conservative relatives, leading to an inevitable fight over politics. The show will feature Lin-Manuel Miranda’s debut, and Gloria Estefan and Melissa Fumero return.
Returning
Siesta Key (MTV at 8) Season 3.
Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles (Bravo at 9) Season 12.
Sweet Home Sextuplets (TLC at 10) Season 3.
Late night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Gwyneth Paltrow, Zachary Quinto, Alec Benjamin.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Hasan Minhaj, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Mark Ruffalo.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Kevin Bacon, Rita Wilson.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Black Pumas.
— Nina Zafar