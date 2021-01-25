NCIS (CBS at 8) Bishop and Torres engage in a shootout at a historical site, only to find themselves locked in abandoned jail cells there.

The Curse of Oak Island (History at 9) While searching the spoils excavated from the Money Pit area, Alex Lagina discovers evidence of human activity dating to 1492.

Prodigal Son (Fox at 9) When the headmaster of Bright’s alma mater is found murdered, he is forced to face a secret from his past.

FBI (CBS at 9) The team searches for a young girl kidnapped from a cabin during a family vacation.

Chopped (Food at 9) A jiggly mustard-flavored surprise threatens to throw the chefs off their game.

Black-ish (ABC at 9) When the power goes out, Dre’s instinct is to go into survival mode.

FBI: Most Wanted (CBS at 10) After a rogue armed group opens fire on teens crossing the Canadian border, the team races to find the ringleader and his final target.

Big Sky (ABC at 10) After Jenny and Cassie learn the truth about Cody’s fate, they decide to officially team up to track down Ronald.

Special

Frontline: Trump’s American Carnage (PBS at 10) This documentary tells the inside story of how Donald Trump’s presidency laid the groundwork for bitter division, violence and insurrection — and why many lawmakers went along with him in what one conservative commentator in the film calls a “Faustian bargain.”

Returning

To Tell the Truth (ABC at 8) Season 6.

Teen Mom OG (MTV at 8) Season 9.

Mixed-ish (ABC at 9:30) Season 2.

The Misery Index (TBS at 10:30) Season 3.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Jason Segel.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Susan Sarandon, JJ Watt, Thad Cockrell.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Colin Firth, Stanley Tucci, Adrianne Lenker.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Anthony Anderson, Sal Iacono, Death Cab for Cutie.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Jared Leto, Jacob Collier.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Ted Danson, Brooks Wheelan, Ann Patchett.

A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:35) Marsai Martin.