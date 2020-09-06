Good Bones (HGTV at 8) Making a profit becomes a hurdle as Mina and Karen face serious issues with a small cottage.
Counting On (TLC at 8) John prepares for the arrival of his first child by making a special video, and Abbie goes into labor.
What Would You Do? (ABC at 9) The two-hour season finale special confronts the moral dilemma of lying.
16 & Recovering (MTV at 9) Michelle uses a radical approach on teen addicts, and Alex has a major relapse.
Hard Knocks (HBO at 10) Executives, players and coaches of the AFC West Los Angeles Chargers and the NFC West Los Angeles Rams prepare for the upcoming NFL season.
Backyard Envy (Bravo at 10) The landscapers are asked to create a minimalist space for Mel’s friends Nayla and Kevin.
Chopped Sweets (Food Network at 11) Four chefs stretch their imaginations as they craft towering architectural desserts.
Premiere
Living a Nightmare (ID at 10) The stories of real people who face the surreal horror of losing loved ones to vicious crimes.
Returning
Homicide City (ID at 9) Season 3.
Late Night
Conan (TBS at 11) Judd Apatow.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Michael Strahan, Big Sean.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Daisy Ridley, guest host Josh Gad.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Sean Lennon, Charlotte Kemp Muhl.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Jane Fonda, Jorma Taccone, Bones UK.
— Nina Zafar