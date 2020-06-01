DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW at 9) The Legends find themselves in “1984”-esque world and discover that things aren’t as they thought they would be.
World of Dance (NBC at 10) Contestants must perform in a stripped-down warehouse to prove they have what it takes to move forward in the competition.
7 Little Johnstons (TLC at 10) A family dinner gets tense as Trent upsets Emma.
The Last O.G. (TBS at 10:30) Tray finds a new love and is faced with the realities of dating with his checkered past.
Miniseries
I, Sniper (Vice at 10) A documentary series that examines the infamous D.C.-area sniper case with rare access to one of the shooters.
Specials
The Truth Behind Joe Exotic: The Rick Kirkham Story (ID at 9) TV producer Rick Kirkham opens up about what he saw during his time with “Tiger King’s” Joe Exotic.
Premieres
House Hunters: Comedians on Couches (HGTV at 10) Comedians watch and comment on reruns of “House Hunters.”
Returning
OutDaughtered (TLC at 9) Season 7.
Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story (USA at 9) Season 2.
Late Night
Conan (TBS at 11) Patton Oswalt.
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Joel McHale, Phoebe Robinson, Nick Jonas, Charli XCX.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Keegan-Michael Key, Milky Chance & Jack Johnson.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Shaquille O’Neal.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Michael Sheen, M. Ward.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Tracee Ellis Ross, Tim McGraw.
— Nina Zafar