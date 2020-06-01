(All times Eastern.)

Teen Mom OG (MTV at 8) Cheyenne confronts Cory about his priorities shifting away from Ryder when he has his daughter with Taylor.

America’s Got Talent (NBC at 8) The auditions continue.

Vanderpump Rules (Bravo at 9) Andy Cohen and the cast connect from home to get to the bottom of everything.

Stargirl (DC Universe at 9) The impending arrival of two new Justice Society of America members.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW at 9) The Legends find themselves in “1984”-esque world and discover that things aren’t as they thought they would be.

World of Dance (NBC at 10) Contestants must perform in a stripped-down warehouse to prove they have what it takes to move forward in the competition.

7 Little Johnstons (TLC at 10) A family dinner gets tense as Trent upsets Emma.

The Last O.G. (TBS at 10:30) Tray finds a new love and is faced with the realities of dating with his checkered past.

Miniseries

I, Sniper (Vice at 10) A documentary series that examines the infamous D.C.-area sniper case with rare access to one of the shooters.

Specials

The Truth Behind Joe Exotic: The Rick Kirkham Story (ID at 9) TV producer Rick Kirkham opens up about what he saw during his time with “Tiger King’s” Joe Exotic.

Premieres

House Hunters: Comedians on Couches (HGTV at 10) Comedians watch and comment on reruns of “House Hunters.”

Returning

OutDaughtered (TLC at 9) Season 7.

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story (USA at 9) Season 2.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Patton Oswalt.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Joel McHale, Phoebe Robinson, Nick Jonas, Charli XCX.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Keegan-Michael Key, Milky Chance & Jack Johnson.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Shaquille O’Neal.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Michael Sheen, M. Ward.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Tracee Ellis Ross, Tim McGraw.

