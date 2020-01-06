Emergence (ABC at 10) The Evanses get information that could finally lead them to Piper.

Midseason Premieres

The Resident (Fox at 8) Conrad has difficulty figuring out his next step after he’s fired.

FBI (CBS at 9) A businessman with a history of harassment is killed.

Black-ish (ABC at 9:30) Dre and Junior compete to have the best barbecue.

Premieres

FBI: Most Wanted (CBS at 10) This “FBI” spinoff will center on the division charged with tracking down the criminals on the Bureau’s “most wanted” list.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC at 10) Zoey begins to hear the innermost desires of the people around her through song.

Hot & Heavy (TLC at 10) A look at the relationships of three couples, where the men are hot and the women are obese.

Special

Jeopardy: The Greatest of All Time (ABC at 8) A multiday tournament pits the game show’s all-time winningest champions against one another.

Returning

Ellen’s Game of Games (NBC at 8) Season 3.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life (TLC at 8) Season 7.

Siesta Key (MTV at 8) Season 3.

Burgers, Brew & ‘Que (Cooking at 9) Season 6.

Schitt’s Creek (Pop at 9) Season 6.

Vanderpump Rules (Bravo at 9) Season 8.

The Haves and the Have Nots (OWN at 9) Season 7.

Guardians of the Glades (Discovery at 10) Season 2.

Ink Master (Paramount at 10) Season 13.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Salma Hayek, George MacKay, “Ask This Old House.”

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Rose Byrne, Bobby Cannavale, Jamie Oliver.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Rachel Brosnahan, Greta Gerwig, Taylor Hawkins & the Coattail Riders.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Rachel Maddow, J.B. Smoove, Caitlin Kalafus.

A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:40) Adam Rippon, Iliza Shlesinger.

— Nina Zafar

