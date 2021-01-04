This Is Us (NBC at 9) Randall’s brush with viral fame leads to an unexpected discovery.

Chopped (Food at 9) A $100,000 grand prize is up for grabs in this tournament event featuring “Chopped’s” most brilliant stars.

Catfish: The TV Show (MTV at 9) Will has been sending money to a cosplay girl in Thailand and is thinking about a move to the other side of the globe for this stranger.

The Curse of Oak Island (History at 9) Further excavation uncovers evidence that the stone structure could be a roadway, and analysis of the serpent mound has it dating back to the Templars.

Welcome to Plathville (TLC at 10) After a long period of no contact, Ethan decides to confront his parents.

Celebrity Game Face (E! at 10) Jim and Jeannie Gaffigan, Tamera Mowry and Adam Housley, and Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin compete remotely from home.

Premieres

The Proof Is Out There (History at 10) Host Tony Harris investigates recordings and photos allegedly showing giant beasts, UFOs, mutants from the deep and other mysterious phenomenon.

Specials

Gordon Ramsay’s American Road Trip (Fox at 8) Award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay (pictured, right) hits the road with best friends Gino D’Acampo (left) and Fred Sirieix (center) as they enjoy the sights and culinary treasures of the Western United States.

Miniseries

History of Swear Words (Netflix) Nicolas Cage hosts this profane, funny and educational series about the history and impact of the most notorious English swear words.

PBS American Portrait (PBS at 9) A collection of stories contributed by people all over the country that create a portrait of what it really means to be American today.

Returning

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC at 8) Season 2.

The Real Housewives of Dallas (Bravo at 9) Season 5.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Gwen Stefani, Ralph Macchio.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Sanjay Gupta, Anya Taylor-Joy.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Jim Parsons, Elizabeth Olsen, Yungblud.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) James Marsden, Tim Minchin.