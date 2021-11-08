The Bachelorette (ABC at 8) Michelle goes on a joyride at the BMW Performance Center with a lucky guy; the men go on a slumber party date hosted by the Bella twins; singer Andy Grammer performs.
Queen Sugar (OWN at 8) Everyone reunites for Ralph Angel and Darla’s baby shower; Nova discovers more about the remains on her land.
Supergirl (CW at 8) Supergirl and the super friends go into action after a loved one is kidnapped, and an ally helps them.
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ’n Out (MTV at 8) Nick Cannon and Mooski battle it out.
FBI (CBS at 8) The team must track down a shooter who targets detectives from the same precinct amid rising tensions from the NYPD; Tiffany finds her police roots influence her perspective of the situation.
Teen Mom OG (MTV at 8) Mackenzie tries to get her blood sugar under control, lashing out at Josh in the process; Gary asks a parenting coach for advice on Leah and Amber’s relationship; Cheyenne goes into the early stages of labor.
The Curse of Oak Island (History at 9) Hard work pays off and dreams come true after the team finds gold in the Money Pit area.
Our Kind of People (Fox at 9) Teddy attempts to connect with Angela and Nikki; Alex tells Leah something shocking about her previous marriage to Raymond; Tyrique discovers a shocking secret about his dad’s past.
La Brea (NBC at 9) A chaotic storm hits the clearing, causing a structural collapse that puts Marybeth and Lucas in danger; Eve is at odds with everyone still, and attempts to make amends; Gavin goes on a journey into his past.
FBI: International (CBS at 9) A U.S. intelligence negotiator disappears and her blood-soaked Paris apartment might have clues for the team.
Vanderpump Rules (Bravo at 9) Schwartz and Sandoval think of ideas for their bar; Raquel comes clean to Lisa about the story behind her nose job, to James’ dismay; Charli excludes Lala from her party in solidarity with Scheana.
Beat Bobby Flay (Food at 9) Bobby Flay’s daughter, Sophie Flay, joins Alex Guarnaschelli to show that she’s the Flay to win, to the delight of chefs Liam Beardslee and Nicole Gomes.
Queens (ABC at 10) Brianna handles unexpected emotions and circumstances at home; Jill struggles in her romantic relationships; Naomi deals with the truth behind the identity of JoJo’s dad.
New Amsterdam (NBC at 10) Max faces a difficult decision when New Amsterdam is victim to a ransomware attack.
FBI: Most Wanted (CBS at 10) The team attempts to find a family annihilator before he kills again; Barnes’ mother puts pressure on her marriage.
American Crime Story (FX at 10) In the season finale, the Starr Report comes out; Linda faces the consequences of her decisions; Paula makes desperate choices; Monica thinks about how to move on with her life.
The Last O.G. (TBS at 10:30) Veesy rejects Tray’s help, so Tray decides to get enough signatures to keep the community center open in secret.
Premieres
Swap Shop (Netflix) The “Swap Shop” radio show spills on deals and unique collections.
Your Life Is a Joke (Netflix) Comedian Oliver Polak takes celebrities out to their favorite places before roasting them (good-naturedly, of course).
Great Escapes With Morgan Freeman (History at 10) Morgan Freeman hosts a series documenting historic prison breaks.
Real PD: Kansas City (Investigation Discovery at 10) Following Kansas police on cases.
Specials
Little People, Big World: Amy & Chris’s Happily Ever After (TLC at 9) The road to Amy Roloff and Chris Marek’s nuptials.
Movies
Dear Rider (HBO at 9) A look at how Jake Burton Carpenter helped transform snowboarding into the sport it is today.
Returning
Pinkfong Wonderstar (YouTube) Season 2.
Shetland (BritBox) Season 6.
Late Night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Emily Ratajkowski.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Will Smith, Jack Whitehall, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Quentin Tarantino.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Jamie Dornan, Jessica Williams, Dustin Lynch featuring MacKenzie Porter.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Gal Gadot, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Tori Kelly.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Sarah Silverman, Gary Gulman, Mark Ronson, Elmo Lovano.
— Anying Guo