NCIS (CBS at 8) Flashbacks reveal the murder case that first introduced young Gibbs to NCIS and to Ducky.

Next (Fox at 9) Ted is in trouble with Zava and figures out a way to remain in the company.

The Curse of Oak Island (History at 9) Two brothers from Michigan search for buried treasure on Oak Island, off the coast of Nova Scotia.

Teen Mom 2 (MTV at 9) As the country emerges from quarantine, Briana must decide whether to send Nova back to school.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life (TLC at 9) When covid-19 hits too close to home after some scary news from Buddy, Whitney fears for the safety of her parents.

FBI (CBS at 9) The team races to stop an active serial killer after three women are found weighted down at the bottom of a lake.

Don’t Be Tardy . . . (Bravo at 10) When the Biermanns explore the caves of New Mexico, Kroy finds his true calling as a tour guide.

Welcome to Plathville (TLC at 10) Ethan is left speechless after Olivia gets a body piercing.

Transplant (NBC at 10) After an explosion near the hospital, Bash runs toward the danger.

FBI: Most Wanted (CBS at 10) A hacker triggers a car crash that kills a family of three, and the team races to hunt him down.

Big Sky (ABC at 10) Danielle, Grace and Jerrie plan their escape.

The Misery Index (TBS at 10:30) A kinky episode of “The Misery Index.”

Movies

Hillbilly Elegy (Netflix) A Yale Law student drawn back to his Ohio hometown reflects on his family’s history and his own future (Pictured: Haley Bennett, Gabriel Basso and Amy Adams).

Special

Jennifer Aniston: More Than Friends (Reelz at 9) A look at the actress who rose to fame in the 1990s and remains a fan favorite.

Returning

The Haves and the Have Nots (OWN at 8) Season 8.

Moonshiners (Discovery at 10) Season 10.

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team (CMT at 10) Season 15.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski, Paul Bettany, Internet Money featuring Gunna, Don Toliver and Nav.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Barack Obama.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Kristen Stewart, Josh Duhamel, James Taylor.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Amy Adams, Adam Davidson.