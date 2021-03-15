Teen Mom OG (MTV at 8) Cheyenne and Zach’s families pressure them to get married.

NCIS (CBS at 8) The team uncovers a secret dogfighting ring, which leads to an unexpected move by one of the team members.

Basketball Wives (VH1 at 8) Malaysia and Kristen’s conversation with OG leaves the group wondering about the future of the sisterhood.

Kenan (NBC at 8:30) With Gary’s encouragement, Kenan agrees to get back into the dating world slowly through flirting.

Superman & Lois (CW at 9) Clark agrees to help Lois out at a town hall meeting.

This Is Us (NBC at 9) Kevin and Kate bring their families together for dinner.

The Curse of Oak Island (History at 9) As the team chases the trajectory of the stone pathway in the swamp, they discover pieces of an English cannon dating to nearly a century before the Money Pit.

FBI: Most Wanted (CBS at 10) The team chases a serial killer whose endgame takes a shocking turn.

Soul of a Nation (ABC at 10) A look at the state of the Black church, the intersection of faith and abortion and the role of forgiveness in the Black community.

New Amsterdam (NBC at 10) Iggy pushes back on the new telemedicine system.

Premieres

Waffles + Mochi (Netflix) Former first lady Michelle Obama joins a pair of puppets to teach kids about healthy eating.

The Blended Bunch (TLC at 9) This reality series follows Spencer and Erica Shemwell, who met via an online widower support group, as they blend their families together.

Miniseries

Holmes Family Effect (Fox at 8) Follow professional contractor Mike Holmes, daughter Sherry and son Michael as they seek to help community institutions, the people who work there and those who benefit from them.

Specials

The Beatrice Six: Keith Morrison Investigates (Discovery Plus) The “Dateline” correspondent looks at how the 1985 murder of Helen Wilson affected the small town of Beatrice, Neb..

Returning

Staged (Hulu) Season 2.

Mayans MC (FX at 10) Season 3.

Late night

Conan (TBS at 11) Louie Anderson.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Benedict Cumberbatch, Madelaine Petsch, Rosé.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Lupita Nyong’o, Martin Freeman.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Michelle Obama, Brittany Howard.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), Sam Smith.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Joel McHale, Yara Shahidi, Mark Harris.

A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:35) Kelly Marie Tran.