Deadliest Catch (Discovery at 8) Josh fights to get home for a reunion with his brother, and Sig’s daughter gets rushed to the hospital.

Counting On (TLC at 9) John, Abbie and baby Gracie keep Jana distracted in Tennessee while the rest of the family works to plan her surprise party.

AD

Love Island (CBS at 9) Islanders embark on a summer of love. Every few days, they must couple up or risk being dumped and going home.

AD

16 & Recovering (MTV at 9) Shawn can’t stop the vicious cycle of addiction and detoxification.

Transplant (NBC at 10) As Bash’s future at the hospital hangs in the balance, he diagnoses a young patient with a rare disease that could have been prevented.

Doubling Down With the Derricos (TLC at 10) Darian opens up to her parents about the challenges of being the oldest of 14 children.

Backyard Envy (Bravo at 10) A challenge awaits the landscapers when they are asked to design a Japanese garden for an ultramodern home in the Hudson Valley.

Movies

Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice (Netflix) A Thai scientist and his family decide to cryonically freeze their dying toddler son in this heartfelt documentary which shares their journey.

AD

Specials

Michael McIntyre: Showman (Netflix) The comedian talks family, technology, sharks, accents and the time he confused himself for a world leader.

AD

They Call Me Dad (OWN at 9) An inspirational special that celebrates Black fatherhood and the special bond dads have with their children.

The President and the People: A 20/20 Special Event (ABC at 9) George Stephanopoulos will anchor the live event, which will provide undecided voters a chance to ask President Trump their important questions before voting in November.

Returning

Taco Chronicles (Netflix) Season 2.

Windy City Rehab (HGTV at 9) Season 2.

Tosh.0 (Comedy Central at 10) Season 12.

Late Night

AD

Conan (TBS at 11) Melissa Villaseñor.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Ewan McGregor, Willie and Bobbie Nelson, Kesha.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Janelle Monáe, Jacob Soboroff.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Rainn Wilson, Anthony Ramos.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Wendy Williams, Blake Griffin, Yola, Sonny Emory.