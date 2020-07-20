(All times Eastern.)

Siesta Key (MTV at 8) Juliette hangs out with a billionaire, while Alyssa’s family questions her boyfriend’s loyalty.

Counting On (TLC at 8) Jessa and Ben go on their first road trip with three kids. Members of the Duggar family go to the Bahamas to help after a hurricane.

Stargirl (CW at 8) Courtney, Yolanda, Beth and Rick’s latest plan brings them face-to-face with a member of the ISA.

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles (Bravo at 9) Josh Flagg’s resort-style trophy listing proves more challenging than expected.

World of Dance (NBC at 10) The Duels continue with the judges having picked which acts go head-to-head in epic dance battles for a spot in the semifinals.

Specials

When Sharks Attack (Nat Geo at 9) From the coast of United States to beaches around the world, the number of reported shark attacks has increased in the past half-century, with many attacks in new and surprising places.

Sharkcano (Nat Geo at 10) Investigating the link between sharks and volcanoes, with species of the group found living near geological hot spots around the world. Shark scientist Michael Heithaus travels the world looking at how species of shark have taken to submarine volcanoes’ conditions.

Returning

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) (Netflix) Season 2.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Patton Oswalt.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Andy Samberg, José Andrés, Perfume Genius.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Greta Thunberg, Keegan-Michael Key.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Paris Hilton, Phoebe Robinson, guest host Nikki Glaser.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Chris Evans, Action Bronson, Elle King, Nikki Glaspie.

— Nina Zafar