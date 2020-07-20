Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles (Bravo at 9) Josh Flagg’s resort-style trophy listing proves more challenging than expected.
World of Dance (NBC at 10) The Duels continue with the judges having picked which acts go head-to-head in epic dance battles for a spot in the semifinals.
Specials
When Sharks Attack (Nat Geo at 9) From the coast of United States to beaches around the world, the number of reported shark attacks has increased in the past half-century, with many attacks in new and surprising places.
Sharkcano (Nat Geo at 10) Investigating the link between sharks and volcanoes, with species of the group found living near geological hot spots around the world. Shark scientist Michael Heithaus travels the world looking at how species of shark have taken to submarine volcanoes’ conditions.
Returning
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) (Netflix) Season 2.
Late Night
Conan (TBS at 11) Patton Oswalt.
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Andy Samberg, José Andrés, Perfume Genius.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Greta Thunberg, Keegan-Michael Key.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Paris Hilton, Phoebe Robinson, guest host Nikki Glaser.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Chris Evans, Action Bronson, Elle King, Nikki Glaspie.
— Nina Zafar