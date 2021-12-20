Throwdown With Michael Symon (Food at 9:30) Two new episodes where Michael Symon takes on chefs specializing in shawarma and Korean- and Japanese-style fried chicken.
Great Escapes With Morgan Freeman (History at 10) The tale of Timothy Vail and Timothy Morgan, convicted murderers who made a rooftop escape from the 40-foot-high Elmira State Prison in Elmira, N.Y.
Real Sports With Bryan Gumbel (HBO at 10) An interview with NFL Players Association Executive Director DeMaurice Smith about disgraced former coach Jon Gruden’s emails, which targeted him.
Finale
The Bachelorette (ABC at 8) The two-hour finale where Michelle Young makes her final choice will be followed by a one-hour “After the Rose” special.
Games People Play (BET at 10) An already messy web of connections gets even more tangled as the crew finds themselves ensnared in the drama.
The Last O.G. (TBS at 10:30) Tray’s excitement for his children’s high school graduation is tampered by a request from Percy.
Specials
Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster (Netflix) The prolific, Grammy-nominated stand-up comedian debuts his latest hour-long special of everyman jokes about modern life.
Beyond Hubble: The Telescope of Tomorrow (Science at 10) A look behind the scenes into the research and construction of the James Webb Space Telescope, the successor to Hubble, which is set to launch on Christmas Eve.
A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special (NBC at 9) Two hours of older and newer holiday-themed sketches.
Movies
The Christmas Ball (Lifetime at 8) The lead ballerina of a dance company is devastated to be let go before performing “The Nutcracker,” but a trip to clear her mind brings a new opportunity to strut her stuff and a chance at love.
Grumpy Christmas (Netflix) The sequel to “The Patriarch” finds a family on a beach vacation getting feisty when egos clash for control of Christmas festivities.
Song & Story: Amazing Grace (OWN at 9) An artist facing some personal and professional challenges befriends a store owner who helps her learn to forgive herself and forge an optimistic future.
