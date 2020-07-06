(All times Eastern.)

Counting On (TLC at 8) The “Duggars in Quarantine” episode sees Jessa and Ben struggling to entertain their kids while Jinger and Jeremy deal with the California restrictions ahead of their big move to Los Angeles.

Star Girl (CW at 8) Cindy takes heat from her father after a plan to take matters into her own hands goes awry. Courtney gets herself into trouble following an unexpected confrontation.

Good Bones (HGTV at 8) Mina and Karen give a small home more space with a new story addition and focus on curb appeal.

Deadliest Catch (Discovery at 8) The Wizard catches fire in a bomb cyclone. Josh and Casey attempt to fish in 30-foot seas.

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles (Bravo at 9) Flagg tries to persuade his seller to put in an offer or lose the home forever. Josh Altman searches for a flagship office space to be farther from Fredrik Eklund, a former friend trying to make his mark on both coasts.

Sweet Home Sextuplets (TLC at 10) The Waldrops move into a 1,500-square-foot mobile home during their construction project, right before having to cook a Thanksgiving feast for 20 people.

World of Dance (NBC at 10) The duels continue with the acts going head-to-head. Guest judge Stephen “tWitch” Boss decides which acts will battle in a redemption round to earn a spot in the semifinals.

Dirty John (USA at 10) Having lost her sense of identity, Betty can only see her own pain and turn it outward.

Premieres

Dirty Jobs: Rowe’d Trip (Discovery at 9) The original “Dirty Jobs” crew travel together in a mini-RV and reminisce about the show.

Returning

What Would You Do? (ABC at 10) Season 15.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Rob Lowe.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) D.L. Hughley, Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr., guest host Anthony Anderson.

— Nina Zafar