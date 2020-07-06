Good Bones (HGTV at 8) Mina and Karen give a small home more space with a new story addition and focus on curb appeal.
Deadliest Catch (Discovery at 8) The Wizard catches fire in a bomb cyclone. Josh and Casey attempt to fish in 30-foot seas.
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles (Bravo at 9) Flagg tries to persuade his seller to put in an offer or lose the home forever. Josh Altman searches for a flagship office space to be farther from Fredrik Eklund, a former friend trying to make his mark on both coasts.
Sweet Home Sextuplets (TLC at 10) The Waldrops move into a 1,500-square-foot mobile home during their construction project, right before having to cook a Thanksgiving feast for 20 people.
World of Dance (NBC at 10) The duels continue with the acts going head-to-head. Guest judge Stephen “tWitch” Boss decides which acts will battle in a redemption round to earn a spot in the semifinals.
Dirty John (USA at 10) Having lost her sense of identity, Betty can only see her own pain and turn it outward.
Premieres
Dirty Jobs: Rowe’d Trip (Discovery at 9) The original “Dirty Jobs” crew travel together in a mini-RV and reminisce about the show.
Returning
What Would You Do? (ABC at 10) Season 15.
Late Night
Conan (TBS at 11) Rob Lowe.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) D.L. Hughley, Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr., guest host Anthony Anderson.
— Nina Zafar