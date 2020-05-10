Little People, Big World (TLC at 9) Matt and Caryn prepare to babysit Jackson.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW at 9) Nate reveals Sara, Astra, Ava and Charlie’s plans to get the cup.

For Life (ABC at 10) Safiya tries to warn Aaron that he is now a marked man.

Dark Side of the Ring (Viceland at 10) The inside story of how a partnership is undone because of substance abuse.

Accused: Guilty or Innocent? (A&E at 10) A murder remains unsolved for 10 years but a new lead implies a suspect was 13 years old at the time.

7 Little Johnstons (TLC at 10) The kids enjoy a week in San Francisco for their annual conference.

The Last O.G. (TBS at 10:30) Tray and the family grapple with the changes that will come with Shay’s newfound big break.

Miniseries

A Confession (Britbox) A true-crime drama about the frantic search for a young woman who disappears on a night out.

Specials

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend (Netflix) An interactive special in which Kimmy’s getting married and must foil the Reverend’s evil plot as viewers decide what she should do next.

The Happy Days of Garry Marshall (ABC at 8) Paying tribute to the mind behind “Happy Days” and “Laverne & Shirley.”

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Chris Gethard.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Ethan Hawke, Elle Fanning, Kane Brown.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Christine Baranski, Ellie Kemper.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Lionel Richie.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Jeff Goldblum, James Blake.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Paul Giamatti, Nicole Richie.