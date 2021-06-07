Teen Mom 2 (MTV at 8) Jade gets plastic surgery but has a rough recovery, and Ashley has more to deal with when she finds out she must move.
America’s Got Talent (NBC at 8) Auditions continue, with some help from the golden buzzer.
Deadliest Catch (Discovery at 8) Time Bandit and Cornelia Marie compete for the last spot at the cannery, but an emergency shutdown forces an unconventional plan.
Catfish: The TV Show (MTV at 9) Michael has been talking to his beau, Dustin, for three years but when he finds his lover’s secret social media profile, he realizes Dustin is married.
The Real Housewives of New York City (Bravo at 9) The aftermath of Luann and Eboni’s paint party confrontation sets in, and beachside fishing takes a turn when politics are brought up.
Superman & Lois (CW at 9) Lois, Chrissy and Clark team up to investigate the significance of Smallville to Morgan Edge.
The Haves and the Have Nots (OWN at 9) Shocking secrets are revealed.
Mental Samurai (Fox at 9) Contestants include an Army veteran, medical lab scientist and animal activist.
New Amsterdam (NBC at 10) Reynolds gets a dramatic offer, and Bloom learns some news that could change Leyla’s life.
Mr. Inbetween (FX at 10) Curiosity rarely kills the cat.
Cruel Summer (Freeform at 10) Kate’s secrets and fragmented memories of her time in Martin’s captivity bubble up.
America’s Book of Secrets (History at 10) Exploring how Martin Luther King Jr. criticized Herbert Hoover’s FBI for refusing to prosecute white supremacists and Hoover’s decision to investigate King after taking his criticisms as personal insult.
Movies
The Amusement Park (Shudder) George A. Romero directed the psychological thriller about an elderly man whose increasing feelings of isolation and disarray are manifested through crowds and roller coasters.
Chasing the Thunder (Discovery Plus) Experience 110 days in the high sea, across three oceans and two seas.
Late Night
Conan (TBS at 11) Sarah Silverman.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Lin-Manuel Miranda, Phoebe Dynevor, Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Clive Owen, Ziwe.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Tom Hiddleston, Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle, Chiiild.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Chelsea Handler, the Wallflowers.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Joel McHale, Bill Cowher, Carmen Christopher, Brendan Buckley.
— Anying Guo