Chopped (Food at 9) Four chefs prepare a spectacular three-course meal.

FBI (CBS at 9) Kristen is eager to get back into field work.

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back (Fox at 9) Ramsay and his team transform Blend on Main, a struggling restaurant in a tourist town.

Schitt’s Creek (Pop at 9) David is embarrassed by a childhood issue that resurfaces.

This Is Us (NBC at 9) Kevin searches for romance.

Vanderpump Rules (Bravo at 9) Ariana opens up to Lisa.

Black-ish (ABC at 9:30) Dre’s torn at the office between looking out for Junior and letting him make his own mistakes.

New Amsterdam (NBC at 10) Iggy has to face his marriage’s issues.

Returning

DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow (CW at 9) Season 5.

Special

Democratic Presidential Debate (CNN at 9) former vice president Joe Biden, former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.), Sen. Bernie Sanders (Vt.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) and Tom Steyer.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Walton Goggins, Fahim Anwar.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Rick Wilson.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Tyler Perry, Yara Shahidi, Black Pumas.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Mike Bloomberg.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Allison Janney, Ilana Glazer, ScaryPoolParty.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Steve Buscemi, Tim Roth, Shaed.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Will Smith, Michael Cruz Kayne.

A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:40) Francia Raisa, Debby Ryan.