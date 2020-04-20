(All times Eastern.)

The Flash (CW at 8) Barry and Iris’s relationship goes through some big changes.

Teen Mom OG (MTV at 8) Catelynn confronts her mom about the trauma she experienced when she placed Carly for adoption.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW at 9) Zari goes on a meditative journey per Behrad’s suggestion.

Empire (Fox at 9) Lucious can’t deny his feelings for Cookie.

The Last O.G. (TBS at 10:30) Josh feels insecure about his relationship with Shahzad and worries that he’s not the cool dad anymore.

Premieres

Accused: Guilty or Innocent? (A&E at 10) An account of what happens when someone is charged with a crime and sent to trial, from the perspective of the accused.

Special

Middleditch & Schwartz (Netflix) Comedy duo Thomas Middleditch and Ben Schwartz improvise performances based on audience suggestions.

Frontline: Coronavirus Pandemic (WETA at 10:30) Exploring the differing responses to the coronavirus outbreak in Washington, D.C., and Washington state, where the first known U.S. coronavirus case was detected.

Late night

Conan (TBS at 11) Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Halle Berry, Russell Westbrook.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Tom Holland.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Ray Romano, Melanie C.

Nina Zafar