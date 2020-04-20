The Last O.G. (TBS at 10:30) Josh feels insecure about his relationship with Shahzad and worries that he’s not the cool dad anymore.
Premieres
Accused: Guilty or Innocent? (A&E at 10) An account of what happens when someone is charged with a crime and sent to trial, from the perspective of the accused.
Special
Middleditch & Schwartz (Netflix) Comedy duo Thomas Middleditch and Ben Schwartz improvise performances based on audience suggestions.
Frontline: Coronavirus Pandemic (WETA at 10:30) Exploring the differing responses to the coronavirus outbreak in Washington, D.C., and Washington state, where the first known U.S. coronavirus case was detected.
Late night
Conan (TBS at 11) Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Halle Berry, Russell Westbrook.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Tom Holland.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Ray Romano, Melanie C.
