Movies
Como caído del cielo (Netflix) Legendary Mexican actor-singer Pedro Infante is sent back to Earth in an impersonator’s body to mend his womanizing ways and earn entrance into heaven.
Baby in a Manger (UPtv at 7) With the help of a handsome young police officer, a social worker searches for the mother of a baby she has found abandoned in a Nativity scene at her church.
Special
John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch (Netflix) Comedian John Mulaney attempts to re-create the music-filled children’s specials of his past with the help of celebrity guests such as David Byrne, Natasha Lyonne, Richard Kind, and Jake Gyllenhaal.
Returning
Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020 (Netflix) Part 2 of Season 1.
—