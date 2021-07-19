The Haves and the Haves Not (OWN at 8) Who will get the millions and who will make it out alive?
Deadliest Catch (Discovery at 8) Sig attempts to save his gear from the descending ice pack, and Wild Bill has a line caught in his propeller and needs Jake’s diver for an underwater repair.
LEGO Masters (Fox at 8) Contestants must build a replica of Will Arnett’s Lego Lamborghini from memory, and they enter a Demolition Derby battle.
America’s Got Talent (NBC at 8) The auditions continue, with judges Simon Cowell, Sofía Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel deciding who makes the live shows.
Catfish: The TV Show (MTV at 9) Deonn thinks Lanise has made him a better man in the two years they’ve been dating but has never met up with her in real life.
Botched (E! at 9) A woman suffering from pain and numbness decides to duct tape her calf implants daily to help smooth the deformity, and a young woman has a birthmark that hurt her neck.
The Real Housewives of New York City (Bravo at 9) Sonja and Bershan’s fight in Salem continues into the night, and Leah, Luann and Ramona try to talk to Sonja about her drinking.
Mental Samurai (Fox at 9) Contestants include a baton twirler, a forensic scientist, a former Navy cryptologist and a pre-med student.
Love Island (CBS at 9) Singles continue to look for romance and win the ultimate cash prize.
David Makes Man (OWN at 9) David comes up with a plan involving his brother to shift negative attention away from his redevelopment project, and Nicole and David’s relationship stalls.
Superman & Lois (CW at 9) Superman visits Morgan Edge, and Lois and Chrissy collaborate on a story.
True Life Crime (MTV at 10) Sixteen-year-old Jholie Moussa walked out of her home and vanished, and her last ominous social media post could be a clue to her disappearance.
Motherland: Fort Salem (Freeform at 10) The Unit competes to commune with the dead during Samhain, and Scylla and Anacostia look for Camarilla leadership.
Miracle Workers (TBS at 10:30) The wagon train has to ford a dangerous river, and Prudence and Todd meet hipster pioneers.
Premieres
Man vs. History (History at 10) Historian Bil Lepp, pictured above, goes off the beaten path to explore mysteries in American history.
Returning
America’s Book of Secrets: Special Edition (History at 8) How covid-19 shut down the whole world.
The Oval (BET at 9) A first family attends the inauguration and moves into the White House.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Jonas Brothers, Zoe Lister-Jones.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Jason Sudeikis, Yola.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Henry Golding, Robin Thicke, guest host Anthony Anderson.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Kristin Chenoweth, Tim Robinson, Simon Rich, Taku Hirano.
