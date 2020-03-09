Empire (Fox at 9) Lucious wants to find a record deal for Yana, but the label executives give feedback he didn’t expect.
FBI (CBS at 9) The team suspects a political motivation at a murder scene.
Vanderpump Rules (Bravo at 9) Stassi, Katie and Lala clash with Kristin on the eve of Jax and Brittany’s wedding.
Special
Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal (Netflix) Viewers drive the action in an interactive special and help Carmen save Ivy and Zack after they’re captured during a heist in Shanghai.
Movies
Meghan Markle: Escaping the Crown (Vice TV at 9) This hour-long special takes a look at issues of race and media obsession that led Harry and Meghan to step away from royal life.
Women of Troy (HBO at 9) A documentary exploring the career of the USC Trojans women’s basketball team when it was led by Cheryl Miller.
Returning
Diabolical (ID at 9) Season 3.
Late Night
Conan (TBS at 11) Nikki Glaser.
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Nick Offerman, Charli D’Amelio, 070 Shake.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Charles Barkley, Peter Sarsgaard.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Emily Blunt, Jake Johnson, Christina Aguilera.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Annette Bening, Elle Fanning, Niall Horan.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Cillian Murphy, David Simon, Steve Ferrone.
A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:40) Chrissy Metz, Marlena Rodriguez.
