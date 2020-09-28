Chopped (Food Network at 9) The competing chefs get more than they bargained for with gnocchi in sandwich form.
Tosh.0 (Comedy Central at 10) Daniel Tosh lampoons viral videos, blogs, websites and technologies.
Premieres
True Colors (Peacock) The series shines a spotlight on Hispanic trailblazers and thought leaders in various fields including Alex Rodriguez, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Laurie Hernandez.
Weakest Link (NBC at 8) The popular game show returns in a new version hosted by Jane Lynch.
Specials
Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia (Netflix) The comedian’s hour-long comedy set delves into parenthood, cultural differences and the overlooked value of short men.
Presidential Debate (various channels/live streams at 9) The first presidential debate between President Trump and former vice president Joe Biden.
Returning
Little People, Big World (TLC at 9) Season 21.
Sweet Home Sextuplets (TLC at 10) Season 3.
Late Night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) John Cena, BTS.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Public Enemy.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Kal Penn, Haim.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Andrew Rannells, Brittany Howard.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Sarah Silverman, Lili Reinhart, Phoebe Bridgers, Jessica Burdeaux.
— Nina Zafar