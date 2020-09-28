(All times Eastern.)

Teen Mom 2 (MTV at 8) Briana confronts Luis about her STD test results, while Jade is forced to support her family after they all lose their jobs.

Windy City Rehab (HGTV at 8) Alison and the crew reveal details behind the making of the episode and share fun facts as she and Donovan take on a penthouse.

Chopped (Food Network at 9) The competing chefs get more than they bargained for with gnocchi in sandwich form.

Tosh.0 (Comedy Central at 10) Daniel Tosh lampoons viral videos, blogs, websites and technologies.

Premieres

True Colors (Peacock) The series shines a spotlight on Hispanic trailblazers and thought leaders in various fields including Alex Rodriguez, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Laurie Hernandez.

Weakest Link (NBC at 8) The popular game show returns in a new version hosted by Jane Lynch.

Specials

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia (Netflix) The comedian’s hour-long comedy set delves into parenthood, cultural differences and the overlooked value of short men.

Presidential Debate (various channels/live streams at 9) The first presidential debate between President Trump and former vice president Joe Biden.

Returning

Little People, Big World (TLC at 9) Season 21.

Sweet Home Sextuplets (TLC at 10) Season 3.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) John Cena, BTS.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Public Enemy.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Kal Penn, Haim.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Andrew Rannells, Brittany Howard.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Sarah Silverman, Lili Reinhart, Phoebe Bridgers, Jessica Burdeaux.

— Nina Zafar