The Bachelorette (ABC at 8) Michelle’s final four men bring their families to Minneapolis, and dates are filled with skateboarding, apple picking and potentially, love.
Riverdale (CW at 9) The gang is visited by a mysterious figure and faces surprising ultimatums.
The Curse of Oak Island (History at 9) The mystery seems to unravel more when the team realizes it may have been reading Zena Halpern’s templar map incorrectly.
Our Kind of People (Fox at 9) Angela holds an intervention for Leah, whose marriage with Raymond is still shaky; Teddy attempts to outdo Alex with a birthday celebration and keep Raymond at arm’s length; Nikki and Nate try to bond.
La Brea (NBC at 9) On the heels of another sinkhole opening, Gavin, Izzy and Dr. Nathan go to Seattle to launch a final rescue effort before it’s too late; Eve goes on a dangerous journey to put a young boy through a portal to save her family.
Beat Bobby Flay (Food at 9) Two chefs face off to potentially challenge the program host.
Vanderpump Rules (Bravo at 9) Scheana struggles with her body after having a baby; James sets a new intention as his two-year sobriety anniversary approaches; Ariana and Sandoval host a pool party; Sandoval and Katie fight over the future of the bar; Lala confronts Schwartz.
Great Escapes With Morgan Freeman (History at 10) Six men led by Nuno Pontes escape Pittsburgh State Penitentiary by tunneling under the prison wall.
Chucky (Syfy; USA at 10) Chucky’s plan comes to fruition at a public venue.
The Last O.G. (TBS at 10:30) Tray and Josh find a suspicious hat in Amira’s room and decide to follow her and find out whose it is.
Specials
Mo Amer: Mohammed in Texas (Netflix) Mo Amer, pictured above, talks about the pandemic panic, disappointing Bradley Cooper and more in his hometown of Houston.
Superstar: George Michael (ABC at 10) A portrait of pop star George Michael, who sold over 100 million records worldwide.
Movies
More the Merrier (Netflix) Five stories full of fun, sex and spontaneity.
The Summit of the Gods (Netflix) A photojournalist wants to find the truth of a missing climber while on an expedition to Mount Everest.
Saying Yes to Christmas (Lifetime at 8) June goes to every event while home for the holidays and an old flame decides to join.
A Chestnut Family Christmas (OWN at 9) A pastry chef commits to hosting her family for the holidays and decides to pretend to be a wealthy homeowner to impress them.
Life of Crime: 1984-2020 (HBO at 9) A look at three friends from Newark as they navigate their addictions.
Returning
I Am Jazz (TLC at 9) Season 7.
Shipping Wars (A&E at 10) Season 9.
Late Night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Natalie and Derrica Wilson.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Maya Rudolph, Rita Moreno, Nicholas Braun, Dusty Slay.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Peter Dinklage, Lee Jung-Jae, Aaron and Bryce Dessner.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Billy Crystal, Jay Ellis, Local Natives.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Kristin Chenoweth, Kal Penn.
