Catfish: The TV Show (MTV at 9) Alexis and Jaymes have been through the thick and thin in their five-year relationship, but Nev and Kamie discover Jaymes may have a guy on the side.
Botched (E! at 9) A cancer patient fears her original surgeon did not remove all the breast tissue in her mastectomy, and a childhood accident left a woman’s chin full of scarred indentations.
The Real Housewives of New York City (Bravo at 9) Eboni’s pointed question sends ripples through the group, and the ladies take a trip to the historical Pioneer Village.
Mr. Inbetween (FX at 10) Nothing ends.
David Makes Man (OWN at 10) Shella and Mx. Elijah confront David about not checking on the Ville.
Motherland: Fort Salem (Freeform at 10) A rise in anti-witch sentiment means the Unit must defend the first witch-testing center at its grand opening, and Anacostia and Scylla secretly follow the Camarilla.
Premieres
Ridley Jones (Netflix) Ridley and her friends must protect the Museum of Natural History, which secretly comes alive at night.
Unknown Amazon with Pedro Andrade (Vice at 10) The author and journalist goes through the Amazon Basin, meeting people and exploring the rainforest.
Specials
Great White Comeback (Discovery Plus) The entire population of the species seemingly disappeared overnight in 2017 — Alison Towner and her team investigate.
MotherSharker (Discovery at 8) How do tiger sharks give birth, exactly? A team of scientists aims to find this out, coming face-to-face with the species.
30 for 30: Breakaway (ESPN at 9) The documentary follows WNBA star and activist Maya Moore, who stepped away from the sport to help fight for a man she believed was wrongly imprisoned.
Brad Paisley’s Shark Country (Discovery at 9) The country star goes diving with comedian JB Smoove.
The Spawn of El Diablo (Discovery at 10) Michelle Jewell seeks out a possible mating ground for great white sharks.
World’s Biggest Bull Shark? (National Geographic at 10) A look at this coastal shark, considered to be one of the biggest and most dangerous in the world.
Frontline: The Power of the Fed (PBS at 10) To avoid an economic crisis during the coronavirus pandemic, the Federal Reserve stepped in, but who benefits from and who pays into the country’s central bank?
Miniseries
Naomi Osaka (Netflix) Following the tennis superstar, pictured above, as she navigates her rising fame in the tennis arena and explores her cultural roots.
Movies
Fin (Discovery Plus) A documentary exposing the criminal practices that led to the deaths of millions of sharks.
Returning
Miracle Workers (TBS at 10:30) Season 3.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) BTS, Édgar Ramírez.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Richard Branson, Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.).
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) LeBron James, Richard E. Grant, Tainy X Yandel, guest host Arsenio Hall.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Amy Poehler, M. Night Shyamalan, Charlie Benante.
