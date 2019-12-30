NBC New Year’s Eve 2020 (NBC at 10) Carson Daly and Julianne Hough host, with performances from Brett Eldredge, Ne-Yo, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.
Movie
Ghost Stories (Netflix) An Indian anthology horror film, consisting of four short segments, each led by a different acclaimed director.
Returning
The Degenerates (Netflix) Season 2.
Occupied (Netflix) Season 3.
Premieres
The Neighbor (Netflix) Self-centered Javier’s life gets a bit messy when he unexpectedly becomes a superhero and his recent ex tries to uncover his identity.
Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures (Netflix) A Qing-dynasty princess contends with palace intrigue and a vendetta against her family while navigating romance.
Arashi’s Diary: Voyage (Netflix) Twenty years after the Japanese boy band’s debut, members of Arashi showcase their lives and talents.
—