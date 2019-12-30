(All times Eastern.)

Specials

Fox’s New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey (Fox at 8) Harvey hosts the celebration, including headliner LL Cool J and a performance by Village People, who will attempt to break the record for the world’s largest “YMCA” dance.

A Toast to 2019! (NBC at 8) Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager host the New Year’s Eve special featuring Kristen Bell, Maya Rudolph and others.

NBC New Year’s Eve 2020 (NBC at 10) Carson Daly and Julianne Hough host, with performances from Brett Eldredge, Ne-Yo, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

Movie

Ghost Stories (Netflix) An Indian anthology horror film, consisting of four short segments, each led by a different acclaimed director.

Returning

The Degenerates (Netflix) Season 2.

Occupied (Netflix) Season 3.

Premieres

The Neighbor (Netflix) Self-centered Javier’s life gets a bit messy when he unexpectedly becomes a superhero and his recent ex tries to uncover his identity.

Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures (Netflix) A Qing-dynasty princess contends with palace intrigue and a vendetta against her family while navigating romance.

Arashi’s Diary: Voyage (Netflix) Twenty years after the Japanese boy band’s debut, members of Arashi showcase their lives and talents.

Nina Zafar