The Voice (NBC at 8) The top four, as voted by viewers, are revealed.
FBI: International (CBS at 9) A festival bombing in Budapest leaves a group of Americans dead.
Our Kind of People (Fox at 9) Angela receives some tragic news from Leah and Teddy.
Riverdale (CW at 9) The sordid chronicle of the Blossom women is recounted as Bailey’s Comet soars over Riverdale.
FBI: Most Wanted (CBS at 10) When a prized racehorse is stolen and its groomer is kidnapped, the team is baffled to learn the values placed on the missing.
Queens (ABC at 10) Jill is invited to collaborate with Wyclef Jean but must first come clean with her friends.
Premieres
Abbott Elementary (ABC at 9:30) A sneak preview of a workplace comedy about a group of Philadelphia public school teachers. New episodes will resume in January.
Specials
Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) (Netflix) Comedian Nicole Byer (“Nailed It!”) takes the stage for a Netflix stand-up special featuring her confident and goofy outlook on sexuality, race and pop culture.
Live in Front of a Studio Audience (ABC at 8) The reimagining of classic sitcoms will take on “Diff’rent Strokes,” starring John Lithgow and Kevin Hart, and “The Facts of Life,” which will feature Jennifer Aniston and Gabrielle Union.
2021 People’s Choice Awards (NBC at 9) Kenan Thompson hosts, and Christina Aguilera, who will receive the inaugural Music Icon Award, performs.
Movies
Christmas Movie Magic (Lifetime at 8) An entertainment writer takes on a story in a small town to cover the anniversary of the filming of a classic Christmas movie in the hopes of a promotion.
The Slow Hustle (HBO at 8) A documentary, from “The Wire” actress Sonja Sohn, takes a look at the unsolved death of Baltimore police detective Sean Suiter in 2017.
Returning
Centaurworld (Netflix) Singing centaurs voiced by Broadway thespians return for Season 2.
Go Dog Go (Netflix) More adventures from Tag and Scooch in the town of Pawston, based on the children’s book from P.D. Eastman.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Chloë Grace Moretz, Nick Thune, Wizkid.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Adam McKay.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Chrissy Teigen, Brandy, Aminé, guest host J.B. Smoove.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Ansel Elgort, Jane Levy.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Halle Berry, Chris Kattan, Rutger Bregman, Nikki Glaspie.
— Hau Chu